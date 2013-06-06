* EM under the microscope after rates volatility

* Bankers hopeful conditions will stabilise soon

* Deutsche analysts argue technicals support could unwind

By Sudip Roy

LONDON, June 6 (IFR) - Emerging markets have reached a critical juncture thanks to jittery Treasury markets, deteriorating fundamentals and poor returns since the beginning of the year.

Primary market issuance has virtually ground to a halt, while prices in the secondary market have tumbled as investors fear that the US Federal Reserve will begin to unwind its super stimulus, draining liquidity out of the system and sending Treasury yields higher.

Last week saw net outflows from emerging markets bond funds for the first time in nearly a year, as Treasury market weakness and uncertainty about the economic outlook for developing countries unnerves investors.

Hard currency funds in particular suffered a heavy blow, seeing USD534.7m of outflows in the week ending May 29, while total investor redemptions from emerging markets dedicated funds hit USD224m.

No new deals have emerged from CEEMEA for nearly a week, while the only international bonds to be issued this month from Asia and Latin America are a USD400m five-year note from Huaneng Hong Kong Capital and a CHF125m two-year from Santander Brasil.

The slowdown comes after a heady two months of new issuance, with USD18.91bn of supply in May and a record USD28.37bn in April from CEEMEA alone.

Bankers, however, are hopeful market conditions will stabilise once Friday's non-farm payroll number is out of the way, and assuming the report is sufficiently weak to ensure that the Fed does not unwind its QE programme to any great extent.

"With Treasuries selling off I keep getting asked: does this mean no one will buy EM bonds? For God's sake," said one banker who emphasized that even given the recent price movements emerging markets yields are still at relatively low levels.

"This is a rates bubble not a credit bubble. If that rates bubble bursts then it takes everything down, not just emerging markets, but at this moment I am not unduly concerned," he added.

Another banker covering CEEMEA said that given the huge amount of issuance in the first five months of the year - more than USD225bn globally, according to Thomson Reuters data - the market was due a quiet period anyway.

"It will be a more modest pace over the summer but hopefully we will have a strong start in September," he said.

SOPHISTICATED ASSET CLASS

Bankers who work in emerging markets debt have long argued that it is not a niche product but a richly nuanced, sophisticated and dynamic asset class. And this year's issuance spree has fully supported that view, not just in terms of the amount that's been raised but also in the range of borrowers that have come to market and the different structures being sold.

Last month, for example, Brazil's Petrobras sold the biggest-ever emerging markets bond through an USD11bn six-part transaction that included short-dated notes, floaters, a 30-year tranche and a standard 10-year bond.

"Recent jumbo oil and gas deals reaffirm the thesis that the high quality segment of EM is now formally part of 'global credit', a space that was once primarily dominated by only US, European and Japanese issuers," said Robert Abad, emerging markets specialist for fund manager WAMCO at the time of the Petrobras issue.

Moreover, the buyer base in the asset class is evolving to include not just dedicated funds but blue-blooded US high-grade investors, such as Washington State, Columbia University Endowment Fund and Ontario Teachers' Pension Fund.

Just as important, regional liquidity is growing too with Middle East and Asian deals, in particular, less dependent on international support than in the past.

FRAGILE FEELING

Still, there's no ignoring the fact that the market feels more fragile than at any time since Mario Draghi's "whatever it takes" speech last summer, and some investors, especially retail buyers, are taking their money out of the asset class as concerns about the Fed's stance on QE and poor performance weigh on markets.

The perception is that emerging markets "benefited disproportionately from central bank largesse" and therefore "stands to lose the most from a withdrawal of stimulus," said Aziz Sunderji, a credit strategist at Barclays.

He added, however, that emerging markets underperformance predates talk of QE withdrawal, with the asset class faring poorly since the start of the year. High-grade emerging markets sovereigns and corporates are in negative territory for the year on a total return basis, as are high-yield sovereigns. Only high-yield corporates are showing positive returns.

Overall, EM hard currency credit - sovereigns and corporates - has underperformed US and European credit on both an excess and total return basis, according to Barclays.

Sentiment towards the asset class is not being helped by the latest economic data. The HSBC Emerging Markets Index showed that output growth remains sluggish with the index unchanged on the month in May at 51.4.

"Growth in EM continues to slow down. External demand remains weak and job creation lacklustre. More easing might follow," said Pablo Goldberg, global head of EM research at the bank.

While the weaker economic backdrop is not new, for the past year it has been more than offset by the strong technical picture - abundant liquidity, low rates and relatively tight spreads.

But some analysts believe that technical support is possibly ending. "Given the perception of EM's relative fundamentals - especially vs the US - the current weakness could well be just the beginning of a 'great unwind' of the extraordinary strength in the technicals seen in EM credit during most of the past two years," said Deutsche Bank analysts in a recent report.

"Even though the relative valuation of EM lower-yielding credits has dramatically improved vis-à-vis the core market, the much higher sensitivity to UST re-pricing suggests likely continued underperformance in the coming months," they added. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Julian Baker)