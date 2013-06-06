* EM under the microscope after rates volatility
* Bankers hopeful conditions will stabilise soon
* Deutsche analysts argue technicals support could unwind
By Sudip Roy
LONDON, June 6 (IFR) - Emerging markets have reached a
critical juncture thanks to jittery Treasury markets,
deteriorating fundamentals and poor returns since the beginning
of the year.
Primary market issuance has virtually ground to a halt,
while prices in the secondary market have tumbled as investors
fear that the US Federal Reserve will begin to unwind its super
stimulus, draining liquidity out of the system and sending
Treasury yields higher.
Last week saw net outflows from emerging markets bond funds
for the first time in nearly a year, as Treasury market weakness
and uncertainty about the economic outlook for developing
countries unnerves investors.
Hard currency funds in particular suffered a heavy blow,
seeing USD534.7m of outflows in the week ending May 29, while
total investor redemptions from emerging markets dedicated funds
hit USD224m.
No new deals have emerged from CEEMEA for nearly a week,
while the only international bonds to be issued this month from
Asia and Latin America are a USD400m five-year note from Huaneng
Hong Kong Capital and a CHF125m two-year from Santander Brasil.
The slowdown comes after a heady two months of new issuance,
with USD18.91bn of supply in May and a record USD28.37bn in
April from CEEMEA alone.
Bankers, however, are hopeful market conditions will
stabilise once Friday's non-farm payroll number is out of the
way, and assuming the report is sufficiently weak to ensure that
the Fed does not unwind its QE programme to any great extent.
"With Treasuries selling off I keep getting asked: does this
mean no one will buy EM bonds? For God's sake," said one banker
who emphasized that even given the recent price movements
emerging markets yields are still at relatively low levels.
"This is a rates bubble not a credit bubble. If that rates
bubble bursts then it takes everything down, not just emerging
markets, but at this moment I am not unduly concerned," he
added.
Another banker covering CEEMEA said that given the huge
amount of issuance in the first five months of the year - more
than USD225bn globally, according to Thomson Reuters data - the
market was due a quiet period anyway.
"It will be a more modest pace over the summer but hopefully
we will have a strong start in September," he said.
SOPHISTICATED ASSET CLASS
Bankers who work in emerging markets debt have long argued
that it is not a niche product but a richly nuanced,
sophisticated and dynamic asset class. And this year's issuance
spree has fully supported that view, not just in terms of the
amount that's been raised but also in the range of borrowers
that have come to market and the different structures being
sold.
Last month, for example, Brazil's Petrobras sold the
biggest-ever emerging markets bond through an USD11bn six-part
transaction that included short-dated notes, floaters, a 30-year
tranche and a standard 10-year bond.
"Recent jumbo oil and gas deals reaffirm the thesis that the
high quality segment of EM is now formally part of 'global
credit', a space that was once primarily dominated by only US,
European and Japanese issuers," said Robert Abad, emerging
markets specialist for fund manager WAMCO at the time of the
Petrobras issue.
Moreover, the buyer base in the asset class is evolving to
include not just dedicated funds but blue-blooded US high-grade
investors, such as Washington State, Columbia University
Endowment Fund and Ontario Teachers' Pension Fund.
Just as important, regional liquidity is growing too with
Middle East and Asian deals, in particular, less dependent on
international support than in the past.
FRAGILE FEELING
Still, there's no ignoring the fact that the market feels
more fragile than at any time since Mario Draghi's "whatever it
takes" speech last summer, and some investors, especially retail
buyers, are taking their money out of the asset class as
concerns about the Fed's stance on QE and poor performance weigh
on markets.
The perception is that emerging markets "benefited
disproportionately from central bank largesse" and therefore
"stands to lose the most from a withdrawal of stimulus," said
Aziz Sunderji, a credit strategist at Barclays.
He added, however, that emerging markets underperformance
predates talk of QE withdrawal, with the asset class faring
poorly since the start of the year. High-grade emerging markets
sovereigns and corporates are in negative territory for the year
on a total return basis, as are high-yield sovereigns. Only
high-yield corporates are showing positive returns.
Overall, EM hard currency credit - sovereigns and corporates
- has underperformed US and European credit on both an excess
and total return basis, according to Barclays.
Sentiment towards the asset class is not being helped by the
latest economic data. The HSBC Emerging Markets Index showed
that output growth remains sluggish with the index unchanged on
the month in May at 51.4.
"Growth in EM continues to slow down. External demand
remains weak and job creation lacklustre. More easing might
follow," said Pablo Goldberg, global head of EM research at the
bank.
While the weaker economic backdrop is not new, for the past
year it has been more than offset by the strong technical
picture - abundant liquidity, low rates and relatively tight
spreads.
But some analysts believe that technical support is possibly
ending. "Given the perception of EM's relative
fundamentals - especially vs the US - the current weakness could
well be just the beginning of a 'great unwind' of the
extraordinary strength in the technicals seen in EM credit
during most of the past two years," said Deutsche Bank analysts
in a recent report.
"Even though the relative valuation of EM lower-yielding
credits has dramatically improved vis-à-vis the core market, the
much higher sensitivity to UST re-pricing suggests likely
continued underperformance in the coming months," they added.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Julian Baker)