* Sell-off is necessary correction
* Better-rated sovereigns offer value
* Analysts forecast turnaround in performance
By Sudip Roy
LONDON, June 13 (IFR) - Is the emerging markets sell-off
overdone? Just as investors got too enthusiastic about EM debt
in the fourth quarter of last year and first of this, pushing
yields and spreads ever tighter, the pessimism now hanging over
the asset class is equally too extreme, say some bankers.
There's no big default on the horizon, despite deteriorating
fundamentals in some countries, no balance of payments crisis
that's requiring the urgent attention of an IMF worried about
regional contagion, and investors continue to sit on plenty of
cash waiting for the right moment to step back in.
"Yes, there's shock and panic, but one ought to keep a cool
head," said Nick Darrant, head of CEEMEA syndicate at BNP
Paribas. "The market is very dynamic. In two weeks time we don't
know where it will be. These aren't door numbers, markets move
around."
Every emerging markets index is down for the year with the
EMBI Global, which tracks hard currency sovereign debt, leading
the way. The index has lost 5.30% in the year up to June 11, as
worries about when the US Federal Reserve will begin to slow
down its asset purchase programme have intensified, triggering
an aggressive jump in Treasury rates.
That, in turn, has led to a fierce sell-off in risk assets,
especially emerging markets. Since May 22, the spread on the
EMBI Global has widened 70bp, which on top of a 65bp spike in
10-year Treasury yields, means the all-in yield has risen 1.35%
in a little over three weeks - a very sharp move.
The panic has spread to other emerging markets asset classes
too, with JP Morgan's GBI-EM index, which tracks local currency
government bonds, down 7.5% in May. Countries with domestic
political problems and big current account deficits, such as
Turkey and South Africa, have particularly struggled, as have
liquid markets dependent on foreign inflows, such as Mexico.
Even JP Morgan's CEMBI Broad index, which tracks corporates
including high-yield, and which should, therefore, be less
correlated to Treasury yield movements, is in negative territory
for the year. It is down 2.68%, in line with the performance of
the 10-year US Treasury, according to Thomson Reuters.
"This sell-off has been long in coming. I think most
investors knew that emerging markets had been propelled along by
QE in developed markets to levels at which prices did not
reflect the fundamentals of the emerging market country
concerned," said Timothy Ash, head of emerging markets research
ex-Africa at Standard Bank.
Investors, however, say the price falls need to be put into
historical context, pointing out that the experiences of 2008
and the second half of 2011 were much worse.
Many, in fact, say the correction is a necessary process
after the markets got too frothy. "The moves are significant but
a healthy reminder that prices can go up and down," said Stephen
Yeats, senior investment manager at State Street Global
Advisors. "What we are seeing is a re-pricing of certain risks."
It's the abruptness of the gyrations rather than the general
upward direction in itself that is causing some investors to
panic.
While the market has been expecting rates to rise since
January, it's the spike in the 10-year yield from 1.65% in early
May to a high of 2.37% earlier this week that lies behind the
big price falls.
"Instead of a gradual rates rise and people getting
accustomed to that and pricing it in, we've seen a sudden spike
with bonds dropping 10 points. It takes a long time to recover
from that," said William Weaver, managing director and head of
CEEMEA debt capital markets at Citigroup.
LOW YIELD RISK
With yields having ground tighter for emerging markets
credits over the past few years, a 10 point price drop means big
mark-to-market losses for investors. In 2000, for example,
Turkey issued a 30-year bond at 11.875%. Even if the bond's cash
price fell 10 points investors were getting sufficiently
compensated by the coupon.
But Turkey's most recent benchmark deal was a 10-year note
that came with a 3.25% coupon. The bond, which priced at 98.093,
is trading at 92.245 on the bid side, according to Thomson
Reuters. Investors will no longer be able to post positive
returns by just clipping the coupon, and will be nursing painful
net losses.
Potentially compounding the problem is that most emerging
markets investors rarely hedge their rates exposure as the
strategy brings its own risks. If the Treasury market suddenly
turned around and everyone piles in again, then investors would
be long risk and short Treasuries and lose both ways.
VALUE BETS
With Qatar '30s above 4.5%, Philippines '21s at 3% and
Brazil '24s around 4%, one trader reckons certain assets are
starting to appeal.
Investors started to dip their toes back in on Wednesday
after a brutal Tuesday with high-beta credits in particular,
such as Ukraine, benefiting.
And despite the EMBI Global being on course to record only
its third negative year since 1995 - the only other two years
are 1998 after the Asian and Russia crises and 2008 following
the onset of the global financial crisis - analysts are
confident the asset class's performance can turn around in the
second half.
Joyce Chang, global head of the emerging markets research
group at JP Morgan, still expects the index to achieve a
positive return by the end of the year, albeit of just 1.1%,
which would still be a dismal performance compared with last
year's 18.5%.
Chang recognizes that fixed income has "clearly hit an
inflection point," but argues that "it is still possible to
generate returns in excess of 5% in EM fixed income from current
valuation levels for the remainder of the year, and we are
prepared to be tactical in our recommendations once we feel that
the market technicals have settled."
As a consequence of the sell-off, outflows from emerging
markets funds have accelerated. The week ending June 5 saw
USD1.52bn of redemptions from hard and local currency accounts
combined.
While that outflow is largely retail-driven, the doomsday
scenario is that institutional investors will follow suit,
leading to a vicious spiral of tumbling prices, exaggerated by
illiquid secondary markets and further redemptions.
So far, a disorderly market breakdown has not taken place,
and again context is important. Despite the outflows of recent
weeks, year-to-date inflows stand at USD35.3bn, according to JP
Morgan, which reckons the year will end with USD70bn of inflows.
Indeed, cash is king right now. Cash balances have
increased by 0.3 percentage points to 3.4% over the month,
according to JP Morgan's most recent EM client survey. That
money will eventually need to be invested.
But everything comes back to rates. "Is this THE definitive
move in US rates, i.e. is there more upside pressure on US
Treasury yields?" asks Ash.
It's the USD2.7trn question for the EM fixed-income market.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers and Julian
Baker)