* Bonds tumble after agency raises restructuring fears
* State owner seeks sale by year-end
* Alliance struggling with low capital levels
By Sudip Roy
LONDON, June 20 (IFR) - Alliance Bank's outstanding bonds
have crashed more than 30 points over the past month after
rating agency Fitch raised fears that it will have to undergo a
second debt restructuring in less than five years if its
state-backed owner cannot find a buyer for the troubled Kazakh
lender by the end of the year.
If so, it would be the second Kazakh bank to undertake two
restructurings in quick succession after BTA, illustrating the
deep problems still facing those financial institutions that
were hurt most by the financial crisis.
Alliance's 10.5% 2017 notes were quoted at 63.45-65.45 on
Thursday or a bid yield of 34%, having traded in the mid-90s
until mid-May.
The trigger for the collapse in price appears to be a Fitch
downgrade of the bank on May 24 from B- to CCC, a move based on
the possibility of a new restructuring.
Fitch said its view is based on three points: that
Alliance's majority shareholder, sovereign wealth fund Samruk
Kazyna, is under instruction from President Nazarbayev to sell
the bank by the end of the year; that Samruk is unlikely to
inject new capital into Alliance before any sale; and that
regulatory forbearance will only continue in the short term.
Finding a buyer, however, is likely to prove difficult,
which could mean that creditors would have to face up to the
prospect of another haircut.
"If Samruk Kazyna has not made significant progress towards
a sale by the end-2013 deadline, then it will likely seek to
restore Alliance's solvency through a restructuring of the
bank's liabilities," said Fitch.
However, one banking lawyer who has advised Kazakh lenders
in the past, said that such a drastic step is still a long way
off. "There is no talk about a restructuring. Samruk has said it
would like to sell its banking stakes by the end of the year."
CAPITAL DEFICIT
The biggest challenge for any prospective buyer is
Alliance's low capital levels. Its Tier I ratio, according to
Basel I rules as at the end of the first quarter, was a meagre
2.7%, while its total capital adequacy ratio was just 4.77%.
One banker thinks that with Samruk unlikely to make any
further capital injections, investors have lost patience. "It
looks like some guys set up shorts since Alliance has had a
capital deficit for a while," he said.
Alliance reported a KZT4.3bn (USD28.4bn) net pre-impairment
loss for 2012, though in the first quarter it achieved a small
profit of KZT0.2bn due to earning assets growth and the higher
coupon yield on Samruk bonds, said Fitch.
The bank also faces a liquidity challenge. It has USD473m of
external debt repayments between 2014 and 2017, with USD148m due
in both 2015 and 2016. Alliance currently has USD419m of liquid
assets, covering just over 88% of these due payments.
One option Samruk could pursue is to try to sell Alliance
together with Temir, another bank it took over following the
financial crisis.
"However, considerable uncertainty remains as to whether any
such sale will go ahead, given the still weak financial position
of any merged bank, limited overall demand for Kazakh banking
assets and considerable operational hurdles related to the
necessary approvals from creditors and minority shareholders of
both banks," said Fitch.
Alliance Bank completed a USD4.5bn restructuring in 2010
after the property bubble burst in Kazakhstan. Its problems saw
Samruk take a controlling stake and provide the bank with fresh
capital.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)