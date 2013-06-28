* Prices volatile as regulations restrict dealers
* Little flow in cash markets
* Investors wary about outlook
By Sudip Roy and Davide Scigliuzzo
LONDON, June 28 (IFR) - The worst may not be over for
emerging markets bonds, warn investors, as illiquid secondary
markets, continuing US Treasury volatility and an acceleration
in fund outflows are keeping many on the sidelines despite
valuations becoming attractive.
The asset class has borne the brunt of the sell-off in
credit markets on concerns of a reduction in the Fed's asset
purchases, with the EMBI Global index on track for one of its
worst ever performances, down 9.7% for the year up to June 26.
As panicky retail accounts and some real money investors
have headed for the exit, many issuers have seen their bonds
sink over the past month. Some Turkish bank deals were down 10%
at one point last Monday. And though prices are bouncing back,
things might get worse before they get better, especially given
the poor secondary market liquidity and wide bid/offer spreads.
"Liquidity is so bad that it's difficult to be confident
that the worst is over, though given the magnitude of the
sell-off, we've got to be close to the bottom," said Angus
Halkett, emerging markets portfolio manager at Stone Harbor.
The difficulties facing investors and traders stem from
stricter capital requirements from regulators making it more
expensive for banks to hold relatively risky assets on their
balance sheets. One source reckons that since the last rates
crisis in 1994, banks' balance sheets have grown by just 30%-50%
compared with an asset class in which primary volumes are 10-15
times bigger.
"The real problem is that dealers have smaller books and
limited capacity to absorb new paper. This explains the violent
correction of EM debt," said Luca Sibani, head of discretional
and total return investments at Epsilon SGR, an asset manager
that is the part of the Intesa Sanpaolo group.
With many banks long and losing plenty of the money in the
process - the source reckons some trading desks have already
lost their entire secondary market P&L for the year thanks to
the sell-off - there is no dealer appetite to take on any more
risk. Prices are therefore collapsing quickly on little flow and
orders as small as US$500,000.
Another banker said that e-trading platforms were also a
contributory factor, with lower prices being set as small-sized
bids were hit. "It's driving a lot of the price action," he
said.
He added that with liquidity so poor, most investors have
sought to hedge their positions in CDS rather than risk getting
squeezed in the cash market. He said that his firm traded
US$900m of Turkey CDS last Monday. "I'd be amazed if we traded
US$50m of cash," he said.
SELL THE UPTICK
Prices tentatively began to recover towards the second half
of this week thanks to a combination of some short covering,
domestic investors in countries such as Russia stepping in with
support, and even cash-rich issuers undertaking open market
repurchases of their bonds.
Even for investors hunting for value, the process is proving
difficult, however. Sibani's team spent two days building a
portfolio of US$50m, wrestling to find good quotes even for
liquid sovereigns.
"We have struggled to find offers. Some dealers have just
nothing left on their books," he said. "And we are talking about
liquid 10-year sovereigns like Brazil, Mexico, Colombia and
Russia."
Moreover, while the past few days' stability has provided a
welcome respite, some fear it is just a prelude to another bout
of selling.
"The psychology used to be 'buy on dips', but it feels like
this is now changing. People are looking to sell the uptick,"
said a trader.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy and Davide Scigliuzzo; editing by
Julian Baker and Philip Wright)