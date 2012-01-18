LONDON, Jan 18 (IFR) - Halfway through the third week of January and the new bonds machine in EEMEA has yet to properly rev up.

While there's been a supply glut in the rest of the emerging markets - with USD10.5bn of issuance from Latin America and USD3.4bn from emerging Asia, which excludes the plethora of deals from Korea - EEMEA deal-flow has come in fits-and-starts.

In emerging Europe, the only trades that have completed are two euro transactions for Poland and Slovakia, both of which were defensive moves. Poland may seek to enter the dollar market this week, which could pave the way for other EEMEA sovereign to issue in the US market. Lithuania starts a roadshow today for what it hopes will be a forthcoming US dollar bond.

All eyes are also on Polkomtel's EUR900m-equivalent, triple-tranche bond, which is expected to price later this week and could open the high yield market.

Elsewhere in the wider region, South Africa's USD1.5bn, 12-year trade last week looks like a prescient move, as it came before Fitch changed its outlook on the sovereign to negative from stable. The agency rates South Africa at BBB+.

In the Middle East, the sukuk market has got off to a good start with deals by Emirates Islamic Bank, First Gulf Bank and Tamweel.

But despite a total of USD4.7bn of new bonds from EEMEA, some bankers feel the year hasn't got going, with some of the region's big borrowers, such as Turkey and Hungary, yet to issue because of domestic problems.

In addition, Russian supply has still to emerge as the country slowly gets back to life after the Christmas holiday. And in the Middle East, growing tension between the West and Iran and the latter's threat to close the Strait of Hormuz, is leading to a widening of credit spreads of leading Gulf credits, such as IPIC.

"CEEMEA has been quiet but I think it's more because of chatter that some bonds have started to widen," said one syndicate official.

"There are a few more concerns in CEEMEA than elsewhere in the emerging markets, so I think some investors are more than happy to look only at Latin America and Asia for the moment."

Another banker remains hopeful. "We shouldn't feel underwhelmed at this stage. It's too soon to judge. I'm encouraged by the investor response to the asset class globally. Demand is there," he said.

The question all bankers and borrowers are grappling with is: for how long? With a strong possibility that Greece may default in a disorderly fashion and continued uncertainty over how other troubled eurozone countries and banks plan to fund themselves this year, issuance windows could be short. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Alex Chambers)