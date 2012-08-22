(A version of this article was first pubished on www.ifrmarkets.com)

* Bankers get ready for busy post-Labor day period

* Stark contrast to September 2011, when market was shut

* Strong conditions may not persist beyond early Autumn

By Sudip Roy

LONDON, Aug 22 (IFR) - Debt capital markets bankers covering CEEMEA are gearing up for a busy September, hoping to take advantage of benign issuance conditions and before further eurozone turmoil rocks the boat.

With Treasury yields still at relatively low levels and money continuing to pour into the emerging markets asset class, bankers say borrowers are lining up transactions for the end of the third quarter, beginning of the fourth.

"September and October will be really good months to be in the market," said one origination official, although with nearly 80% of the region's funding done for the year he doubted that those months would see record issuance volumes unless borrowers decided to pre-fund their 2013 needs. Total issuance volumes for the year are USD76.4bn, according to IFR's league table data.

Another banker agreed that the next month or so should be busy. "We're definitely going to see issuers in the market as soon as possible. We've already had the busiest August on record for many markets [such as US high grade] so that sets the scene for an active September."

He added that his firm was likely to be involved in at least four trades in the first half of September with another two or three "floating around." Other banks are likely to have similar pipelines.

If these deals go ahead, then the contrast with last September, when there was no primary market activity from the region, would not be starker.

Certainly bankers are encouraging their clients to get on with it, especially as there are a number of potential market flashpoints towards the end of the year including growing questions over Greece's continued membership of the eurozone, Spain and Italy's debt piles and the US fiscal situation. "There's a huge lack of visibility in the market beyond September," said one banker.

LIMITED CORPORATE WINDOW

The origination official agreed, adding that if corporates in particular decide to hold back in September, they are unlikely to find another opportunity to issue until next spring, given the first quarter of a year is traditionally a time for sovereign issuance. "Trying to predict where the market will be in April and May doesn't look pretty," he said.

Another reason why borrowers should issue as soon as possible, he added, is because of the attractive low rates environment - a situation that could change over the coming months.

Ten-year Treasury yields are more than 45bp higher since the end of July, at 1.85% compared with 1.38% on July 24. While the level is still low in historical terms, further widening will only increase the cost of funding for emerging markets' borrowers.

The most recent public deal from the CEEMEA region was a USD300m tap by Sberbank of its February 2017 notes that was issued on August 9, the following day a VTB special purpose vehicle, Northern Lights, raised USD1bn through a seven-year private trade for the purpose of financing a loan to Angola.

Other borrowers from the region to have printed transactions this month include VTB, with a USD500m tap of its 6% 2017 bonds; Russian Agricultural Bank with a CHF25m re-opening of its 2015s; National Bank of Abu Dhabi with a USD750m, seven-year new issue; and Qatar Petroleum with a JPY85bn, 10-year security.

Polish bank PKO also raised CHF400m through a new long three-year bond, which it is planning to increase by a further CHF50m, while Czech conglomerate CEZ sold a EUR50m, 35-year bond through a private placement. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Alex Chambers)