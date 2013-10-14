* Investors coming to grips with potential for bail-in
* Deals push boundaries for new-style Tier 2 debt
* Bonds have different dynamics to senior transactions
By Sudip Roy
LONDON, Oct 14 (IFR) - Russian banks trying to boost their
capital ratios through the issuance new-style Basel III
compliant Tier 2 bonds are facing a tough time as a lack of a
deep investor base for the product makes it a difficult sell.
Bank Saint Petersburg is the latest in a string of issuers
that is coming to the bond market with a Tier 2 offering.
It mandated JP Morgan and VTB Capital earlier this month and
went out with guidance of 10.75% area on Monday for a new
5.5-year issue, which it plans to price this week. "Good luck to
them. It will be interesting," said one banker watching from the
side.
If recent deals are anything to go by, BSP will need luck.
Investors have yet to be fully convinced about these
instruments, which could potentially see them bailed-in if these
banks get into trouble.
While the Basel III related-needs of the 20 biggest Russian
banks is limited, overall issuance volumes this year are already
bigger than anticipated at US$3.22bn with the prospect of more
to come.
Moody's estimates that they will have to raise around
US$1.5-2.5bn every year until 2017 to fully replace phased-out
subordinated debt with new higher-quality instruments.
Last week two more Tier 2 transactions were issued, and
though both priced safely enough, investors trod carefully. A
deal for Home Credit and Finance Bank, in particular, just
crossed the line. At US$200m, the 10.5% 7.5-year non-call 5.5
transaction raised less than the US$300m the issuer was
targeting at its upper limit.
The other deal, a US$500m 10-year bullet from Russian
Agricultural Bank, was less than twice covered and traded down
more than half-a-point initially, before recovering to be quoted
at 99.75-100.00, according to Tradeweb.
DIFFERENT DYNAMICS
Both trades were testing boundaries: HCFB is a consumer
lender, a sector the central bank is trying to cool down through
new rules; RAB's deal was unrated. Both, though, had
eye-catching coupons.
"It's a bit of a mystery," said one banker not involved
referring to the RAB deal, which was issued with an 8.5% coupon
but generated only an US$860m book. "The 8.5% wasn't
outrageously cheap but by no means was it tight either. It
doesn't make a lot of sense."
One thing becoming clear is that these deals - in which
investors face the prospect of being written down to zero if the
banks' Common Equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 2% or the Deposit
Insurance Agency begins to take preventative measures against
bankruptcy - have different dynamics from senior transactions or
old-style Tier 2 offerings.
Even a US$1bn issue from Sberbank in mid-May drew a cautious
response from accounts with a US$1.6bn book. When the lender
printed a Tier 2 bond under the old rules in October 2012, it
was the biggest-ever sub bond from an emerging markets lender at
US$2bn, sized off an US$11.8bn book.
Market conditions even in mid-May and certainly now are very
different from 12 months ago, when Sberbank's old-style
subordinated offering came just 40bp back of its senior curve.
Home Credit's deal, for example, came with a coupon 112.5bp
bigger than for a 7.5-year non-call 5.5 old-style Tier 2 bond it
sold in October 2012, when it raised US$500m. Accounts now are
being much more selective on where to put their cash to work.
Also perhaps, investors are getting a bit fatigued. BSP
would be the fourth Russian Tier 2 deal in a less than a month -
a spree that began with Gazprombank issuing a US$750m 10.25-year
non-call 5.25 transaction in late September.
MAKING SLOW PROGRESS
But they are also still getting to grips with the new
regulatory landscape after the central bank issued new
guidelines in March. "All these new Tier 2 have
struggled a bit. People are not fully comfortable with Basel III
structures," said a trader.
While the triggers may appear to be remote, especially for
the state-owned institutions, the risks cannot be completely
ignored.
The rating agencies are looking at these deals in a
different light from the old-style subordinated bonds. Issues
are being rated based on the lenders' standalone rating, not
their senior rating, if different, as before.
Bankers are working hard to educate investors, in particular
institutional funds, about the potential risks and asking them
to judge each deal according to its own merit. To an extent it
is beginning to pay off.
While private banks have been traditionally the biggest
supporters of subordinated debt offerings, in a more positive
sign, recent deals have seen growing real money demand.
The RAB trade, which was sold in 144a/Reg S format, saw
asset managers and insurers take 51%, while funds accounted for
43% of Gazprombank's deal.
The boundaries will be pushed even further as more niche
lenders to seek to issue Tier 2 debt. As well as Bank Saint
Petersburg, the likes of ProBusiness and Orient Express Bank are
also seeking to issue. One banker reckoned these deals will
"open a Pandora's Box" as investors grapple with issuance from
less familiar credits.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Helene Durand and Julian
Baker)