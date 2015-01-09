* Threat of corporate defaults weigh on the market
LONDON, Jan 9 (IFR) - Emerging markets are beginning 2015
with the gravest risks threatening the asset class since the
height of the financial crisis.
Headwinds range from the political and economic crises in
Russia and Ukraine to troubles at Brazilian state-owned oil
company Petrobras and Chinese property firm Kaisa to the slide
in commodity prices generally, and oil specifically.
Then there are more technical issues that could lead to
periods of volatility for emerging markets bonds, in particular
rising US rates and a strong US dollar.
"It's going to be one of the toughest years we've had," said
one emerging markets debt capital markets banker in London.
One problem area, according to analysts, is EM corporates.
"The combination of declining commodity prices and rising
sovereign risks, especially in Russia and Brazil, threatens to
derail what has been a five-year-long trend of improving credit,
portfolio inflows and declining credit spreads," said Citigroup
analysts in a report published earlier this week entitled Not a
Happy New Year for EM Corporates: Defaults Ring in 2015, and
Downgrades May Be Ahead.
Aside from the slide in commodity prices, the corporate
sector has already had two bruising stories to contend with in
the past month.
In late November, Petrobras announced it was delaying its
audited third-quarter 2014 results following the revelation of a
money-laundering and corruption investigation. Petrobras is the
largest bond issuer in the emerging markets.
The company's management has vowed to release the results
this month. Although Petrobras bonds have rallied in the past
couple of trading sessions, analysts say the company is in for a
volatile ride, and that a failure to publish its results as
anticipated could result in the loss of its investment-grade
status.
The scandal has already claimed one victim. Construction
company OAS, which is embroiled in a federal investigation over
kickbacks with Petrobras, missed a US$16m coupon payment on
US$400m bonds on January 2.
Fitch recently downgraded OAS by five notches to C from B+,
with Moody's following suit, downgrading the credit to C from
B2, citing the missed payment.
DOMINO EFFECT
Petrobras's troubles could also weigh on the perceived
creditworthiness of Brazil, whose ratings are also coming under
pressure. The sovereign is rated Baa2 by Moody's with a negative
outlook, BBB- by Standard & Poor's and BBB by Fitch. The last
two ratings have stable outlooks.
Citi analysts say that if Brazil was to lose its
investment-grade rating, it would have a cascading effect on the
ratings of other state-owned companies, while financial
institutions' senior ratings would be downgraded "as they cannot
be rated above the sovereign."
Other companies that are at the sovereign ceiling and
generate a large portion of their earnings domestically could
also see their ratings come under threat.
Brazil is not the only leading emerging market sovereign
whose rating is under threat of a downgrade. Russia is the most
obvious candidate, and could lose its investment-grade status
from Standard & Poor's. South Africa and Turkey also face
potential downgrades.
The other emerging markets corporate under the microscope is
Chinese property company Kaisa, which defaulted after its
chairman resigned.
The resignation of Kwok Ying Shing late last month
contributed to the company defaulting on a HK$400m (US$51.3m)
loan. The company also appeared to miss a US$26m coupon payment
on US dollar bonds on Thursday.
While the government has shown its support for the property
sector as a whole through interest rate cuts and lowering the
rate on mortgage financing, Citi analysts say "idiosyncratic
risks of individual credits, some of which have been implicated
in ongoing municipal corruption probes, are the main problem for
debt markets."
The Kaisa default pushed the high-yield part of the Chinese
property sector wider by 75-100bp, with volatility likely to
remain until the situation is fully resolved.
BETTER RETURNS?
Despite all these problems, JP Morgan analysts believe its
index tracking emerging markets corporates, the CEMBI Broad,
will deliver a total return of 5-6% in 2015 driven by a 70-90bp
spread tightening. That would compare with a return of 3.6% in
2014.
The US bank also thinks the EMBI Global Diversified index,
which monitors hard currency sovereign debt, will return 4-6%.
That compares with 7.4% last year.
JP Morgan's forecasts are based on assumptions that 10-year
US Treasury yields will reach about 2.70% by the end of the
year, from 2.12% as of January 5, that the spread on the Global
Diversified index will reach 275-300bp, from 358bp, and that the
CEMBI Broad will reach 300-325bp, from 393bp.
"Hard currency returns should come from carry and spread
tightening," said the bank in its 2015 outlook.
There was strong differentiation within both indices in
2014, with Venezuela and Ukraine spreads widening by nearly
1500bp but Indian and Turkish credits tightening. Investors
expect differentiation to become increasingly important this
year.
JP Morgan also forecasts sovereign issuance will "drop
meaningfully", while corporate volumes will continue the records
of recent years.
"EM sovereigns and corporates posted a record year for gross
issuance in 2014, ending the year with US$92.5bn and US$367.9bn,
respectively. For 2015, we forecast gross issuance of US$69.8bn
and US$356.8bn, respectively, suggesting a 25% decline for EM
sovereigns, but roughly in-line volumes for EM corporates which
should continue to be driven by Asia whereas EM Europe remains
subdued."
