* Asset class posts 17% return this year

* Valuations compelling compared with US and Europe

* Investors need to beware local risks

By Robert Hogg

Sept 8 (IFR) - Emerging markets local currency debt has woken from a two-year nightmare to post the year's outstanding credit performance, although individual country and currency dynamics mean the story is not universally positive.

Thanks to an energizing combination of inflows and a supportive technical backdrop, the asset class has delivered a total return of 17.1% as of September 7, according to JP Morgan's GBI-EM Global Diversified index, making it the best performing mainstream credit market this year.

In the emerging markets alone, the index has outperformed the EMBI Global Diversified, which measures sovereign dollar bonds, by 250bp. Against the Barclays Global Aggregate index, the return is even more impressive, with an outperformance of close to 700bp.

With recent economic data from emerging economies showing signs of improvement - Moody's expects growth for G20 developing countries of 4.4% this year and 5% for 2017 - and valuations for local currency debt attractive, investors have returned to the asset class.

"Currencies have adjusted, nominal yields are high, and anything dollar-denominated has become very expensive. All natural conditions are in place for a rotation into local currency," said Alan Cameron, economist at Exotix.

Local currency bonds have seen US$11.34bn of net inflows this year, according to EPFR Global, compared with net outflows of US$16.87bn in 2015 and US$12.83bn in 2014, as investors sniff bargains.

"Not only have EM currencies depreciated to close to their 20-year lows, but bond yields have also increased to the highest levels since the 2008 crisis, in real as well as nominal terms," said Alexis De Mones, head of fixed income at Ashmore.

The average yield on the GBI-EM GD index is 6.17%, while 10-year Treasuries are at 1.54% and 10-year Bunds are negative yielding.

"Relative to US real interest rates, yields of emerging markets local bonds on the GBI EM GD currently trade close to all-time highs," De Mones said.

ALPHA

Still, there are potential risks, not least US rate hikes and FX fluctuations, although investors believe that, given valuations, EM currencies offer a means to add alpha.

"Given that currencies generally exhibit mean reverting characteristics, the deviation from the historical average we are seeing now suggests that an exposure to EM currencies could potentially add to the return on EM local bonds," said Olga Yangol, portfolio manager at HSBC Global Asset Management.

The outlook for local rates is also constructive. "There is definitely room for EM central banks to cut rates," said Rob Simpson, portfolio manager at Insight Investment. "At the same time, growth is picking up. Russia and Brazil signaled rate hikes but are now in cutting mode."

Some fund managers believe the asset class is only at the beginning of a prolonged period of outperformance.

"We believe local bonds will deliver strong risk adjusted returns in the medium to long term, and for investors concerned with timing, we're in a particularly strong environment as the asset class currently displays a combination of strong value and momentum," said De Mones.

However, as the poor performance between May 2013 and December 2015 shows - triggered by the taper tantrum and continued thanks to the slump in commodity prices - investors can get their fingers' badly burned.

Currently South Africa, for example, is proving volatile thanks to political uncertainty. The rand has seen huge fluctuations over the past month, trading in a range of 13.26 to 14.73 against the dollar. It is now at 14.03.

"South Africa is an interesting case," said Yangol. "There's been an improvement in the trade balance. If we didn't read the news and just looked at the fundamentals then it would be a key candidate for adding exposure. But it's cheap for a reason." (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy and Alex Chambers)