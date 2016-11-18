* EM total returns slashed

* Weekly outflows hit record

* Investors remain positive

By Sudip Roy and Robert Hogg

LONDON, Nov 18 (IFR) - Investors have seen their returns on emerging markets sovereign debt slump by a third in the space of a week, following Donald Trump's election as US president.

The Republican candidate's victory on November 8 accelerated a sell-off in government bond markets, led by Treasuries, which has sparked a repricing of emerging markets risk.

The total return on JP Morgan's EMBI Global Diversified index, which measures sovereign dollar bonds, fell to 9% for the year up to November 15, compared with 13.41% on the eve of the election.

Long-dated bonds in particular have been badly hit. Saudi Arabia's 30-year note fell from 98 on November 8 to just above 90 three days later.

The overall hit to the market when that bond fell to its lows was about US$520m, while across all three tranches of the sovereign's US$17.5bn transaction it was US$850m-US$900m, according to bankers, even though in spread terms the notes have performed relatively well.

The election result has had an even harsher impact on local currency debt as investors saw their gains for the year halve over six trading days.

Returns from the GBI EM Global Diversified index crashed from 15.63% as of November 7 to 8.51% by November 15. Just two months ago, EM local currency debt was the year's outstanding mainstream fixed-income asset class, posting a 17.1% return as of September 7.

The president-elect's views on spending and protectionism have led to a big sell-off in emerging market currencies against the US dollar, with the Friday after the election one of the worst days in recent years.

The dollar strengthened by 1.7% against a basket of EM currencies on November 11, which according to SG analysts, has been surpassed only once in the past five years - on June 24 following the Brexit vote when it appreciated by 2%.

"Even during the 2013 taper tantrum the largest one-day sell-off was only 1.6%," they said.

AGGRAVATE

Sentiment towards EM was already turning before November 8. Foreign investors were net sellers of EM assets in October. But Trump's victory has served to aggravate the scale of the sell-off.

Emerging markets bond funds saw US$6.63bn pulled out by nervous investors in the week up to November 16, according to EPFR Global. For both hard and local currency funds, the outflows were the largest on record in cash terms.

Still, some fund managers say the negativity around EM has been overdone. "The context is extremely important for these events that I would call more a repricing than a sell-off. The magnitude of the move is comparable to the Treasuries market. But we got the headlines," said Sergio Trigo Paz, head of emerging markets portfolio management at BlackRock.

The big issue for investors now is to assess when buying opportunities will arise. "We have thin volumes in EM corporates because liquidity is really poor," said Okan Akin, emerging market credit analyst at AllianceBernstein.

"Passive investors pass that liquidity risk to clients, especially ETFs. That makes the up and down moves very violent. But if there is an unreasonable sell-off, it could create buying opportunities for investors."

Even if EM doesn't scale the heights of double-digit returns before year-end this year's performance will still be considered good, especially given the state of markets in January, while also alleviating pressure on investors to repeat a double-digit performance in 2017.

"I reckon most portfolio managers would have bitten your hand off in January if you'd offered them a 9% return by year-end," said Nick Darrant, executive director in EMEA syndicate at JP Morgan. (Reporting by Sudip Roy and Robert Hogg; editing by Julian Baker and Matthew Davies)