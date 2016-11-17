Nov 17 Trading volume for emerging market credit default swaps rose 31 percent in the third quarter from the previous period, spurred by individual country risk and increased apprehension ahead of the U.S. presidential election, according to a survey of 13 major dealers released on Thursday.

EMTA, the emerging markets debt trading and investment industry trade association, said volume in the period rose to $376 billion from $286 billion in the second quarter.

The largest CDS volumes in the survey were those on Turkey, at $47 billion. Survey participants also reported $41 billion in Mexican CDS and $38 billion in Brazilian issues.

Investors buy CDS as a way to insure the debt they own against a default or restructuring.

"The significant increase in (third quarter) CDS trading volume over the previous quarter was mostly driven by a higher level of activities in Mexico, Turkey, and South Africa, due to idiosyncratic developments in these countries," Hongtao Jiang, head of emerging market credit strategy at Deutsche Bank, said in a statement.

Jiang added that the notable surge of CDX index trading volume during the quarter, which was up 40 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis, was likely due to "a number of factors - such as proxy longs and related skew trades during the summer, and increased hedging demands toward the end of the quarter, as we approached U.S. elections."

Nine corporate CDS contracts in emerging markets corporate issuers are traded, as well as 21 emerging market countries.

