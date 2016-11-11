US STOCKS-Futures flat as investors pause after Dow's recent rally
* Futures: Dow up 8 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq up 3.5 pts
LONDON Nov 11 The cost of insuring Turkish government debt against default hit its highest since mid-July on Friday and for South Africa it rose to a three-week high as emerging markets were buffeted in widespread sell-off.
Turkey 5-yr credit default swaps (CDS) rose 7 basis points to 293 bps from Thursday's close, the highest since mid-July, according to data from Markit. The South African equivalent climbed 13 basis points to 262 bps.
Emerging markets were under pressure following a sharp rise in global borrowing costs and the best week for the dollar in a year following a victory for Donald Trump in U.S. elections. (Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Karin Strohecker)
* Futures: Dow up 8 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq up 3.5 pts
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar recovered more ground against a basket of currencies on Friday, catching up with rises in U.S. stock markets and bond yields as the trade on U.S. President Donald Trump's growth policies moved back to pole position in investors' thinking.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (IFR) - Investors have piled into new bank senior bonds this year, shrugging off the removal of certain covenants that in the past have allowed them to demand accelerated repayment.