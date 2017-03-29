By Dion Rabouin
| NEW YORK, March 29
NEW YORK, March 29 Trading volume for emerging
market debt rose 9 percent last year to $5.167 trillion,
according to a survey of 45 leading investment and commercial
banks in 90 emerging market countries.
The survey from EMTA, the emerging markets debt trading and
investment industry trade association, found that debt trading
volume fell in the fourth quarter of 2016 to $1.132 trillion.
That number was down 18 percent from trading during the
third quarter of 2016 and 2 percent lower than trading in the
fourth quarter of 2015.
EMTA said that emerging markets debt trading volume in 2015
was the lowest recorded since 2009.
The growth in 2016 was the result of "strong inflows,
volatility related to global political events (Brexit, U.S.
elections), and idiosyncratic market developments within
emerging markets," Hongtao Jiang, head of emerging market credit
strategy at Deutsche Bank, said in a statement with the release.
He also noted that India and Argentina were the largest
contributors to idiosyncratic country risk.
"However, this masks a multi-year declining trend in trading
volumes as 2016 total turnover remains substantially lower than
2013 and 2014 levels," he said, "reflecting the impact of
tighter regulation across banks on their ability in providing
liquidity."
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Grant McCool)