LONDON, Feb 2 (IFR) - Fears that political risk would
preclude Russian borrowers from accessing the bond market were
dispelled this week when Sberbank priced a heavily
oversubscribed dollar trade, thereby opening the door for more
supply from the country.
The USD1.5bn five- and 10-year issue was the most eagerly
awaited transaction from Central and Eastern Europe. As well as
being the first 144a/ Reg S by a Russian borrower this year, it
was also the first since development bank VEB pulled its deal in
December following the outbreak of protests against
parliamentary elections.
With Russia's presidential election a little more than a
month away, market players were interested to see what, if any,
political risk still existed for Russian borrowers. If the
Sberbank trade is any guide, the answer is zero.
The deal also shed any doubts that Russian borrowers may
struggle to access the market after the finance ministry made
noises last week about imposing a 20% withholding tax on
Eurobonds.
The USD1.5bn, five- and 10-year dual-tranche transaction
from the country's biggest bank, whose senior unsecured debt is
rated A3/BBB (Fitch), saw a good reaction from international
investors, who were keen to get their hands on Russian paper
after a dearth of supply over the past six months. The order
book totalled more than USD4.6bn with 420 accounts participating
across both tranches.
The new issue premium on a yield basis was estimated to be
8bp for the new USD1bn 4.95% 2017s based on the 4.87% level that
Sberbank's outstanding 2017s were trading at the time of the
deal's announcement. Initial guidance for the five-year was a
deliberately vague low 5% area.
For the USD500m 6.25% (plus or minus 12.5bp) 2022s, the
concession was about 9bp for the tight end of the range when
compared with the issuer's outstanding 2021s, which were trading
at 5.90% and adding 14bp for the one-year curve extension.
Both tranches, which were priced at par, were up in the
secondary market with the five-year quoted at 100.06-100.12 and
the longer-tranche at 101.10 and 101.20 on Wednesday.
"This was a real test to see if appetite for Russian risk
was there as we approach the election," said William Weaver,
head of CEEMEA debt capital markets at Citi, which acted as a
bookrunner on the deal together with Barclays Capital, BNP
Paribas and Troika Dialog (now part of Sberbank).
"However, after announcing the mandate the US roadshow was
packed within a day," he added.
TRANSFORMATIONAL CHANGE
As Sberbank's debut 144a transaction it was the first time
the bank had roadshowed in the US with a specific issue in mind.
"The 144a documentation is a transformational change in the
bank's funding strategy," said Nick Darrant, head of CEEMEA debt
syndicate at BNP Paribas. "It increases the options at their
disposal."
There was disquiet among some investors that Sberbank's
priority was the five-year tranche rather than the 10-year - a
tenor that US investors in particular prefer.
"In the meetings we had with them we expressly said we
wanted to see a 10-year bond," said one investor, who was
disappointed that the shorter-dated paper was given greater
emphasis.
However, he was pleased that the second longer tranche was
added later. "It was good that they announced a 10-year bond and
they priced it pretty attractively as well. Pricing was a lot
better for the 10-year."
Another investor added: "They tightened the five-year quite
a bit but they left more juice on the 10-year, so understandably
it is doing better."
Darrant said there was natural demand from European and
Asian investors for five-year debt. "That formed the core of the
transaction. Once that was done and dusted Sberbank
opportunistically added a longer tranche."
He added: "Sberbank was very much in the driving seat of
this transaction, whether it be the timing, the sharp revision
in pricing or the size. We'd shown them a menu of options during
the marketing process and gave them investor feedback. But
Sberbank has the luxury to choose a la carte."
Fabianna Del Canto, director at Barclays Capital, said the
deal paves the way for other top tier Russian borrowers to
access the market. "It has re-opened the market but it doesn't
mean it is open across the credit spectrum," she said, adding
she expects to see potentially more deals from the country in
the next few months.
The allocation of the deal is as follows: for the five-year
tranche, the regional breakdown is Europe 59%, UK 23%, US 8%,
Asia 7% and others 3%. By investor type it's asset managers 34%,
banks 33%, private banks 11%, hedge funds 9%, pension funds and
insurers 4% and others 9%.
For the 10-year tranche it was US accounts 47%, UK 26%,
Europe 24%, Asia 2% and others 1%. Asset managers took 61%,
hedge funds 15%, pension funds and insurers 10%, banks 8%,
private banks 4% and others 2%.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Helene Durand)