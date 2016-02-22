By David Randall
NEW YORK Feb 22 Emerging market shares are
showing signs of investor capitulation after some of the
steepest declines in the global stock market sell-off and that
should make them attractive over the long run, said Arjun
Divecha, who manages $7.4 billion as head of GMO's emerging
markets equity division.
"The real case for emerging markets is two-fold: longer-term
demographics and long-term economic growth. What you've seen is
investors throw out that story," he said.
The MSCI Emerging Markets Index is down 12.1 percent over
the last three months, nearly double the 7.1 percent decline in
the U.S. benchmark S&P 500. Investors pulled $2.7 billion from
emerging markets stock funds in January, more than half of the
$3.9 billion they pulled from such funds in all of 2015,
according to Lipper data.
As a result, Divecha has been moving more of his portfolio
into Taiwanese technology companies, Russian energy companies
and Turkish banks that are trading at very low valuations, he
said. His largest positions include stakes in Taiwanese wireless
communications company Hon Hai Precision Industry Co,
Russian gas giant Gazprom, and Indian bank HDFC Bank
Ltd.
"Russian energy companies are ridiculously cheap," he said
in an interview.
Gazprom, for instance, trades at a price to book value of
0.3, or about a third of the price of its assets after
liabilities. Exxon Mobil Corp, by comparison, trades at
a price to book value of 2.
That is not to say that he expects a broad rebound soon.
"Looking at the horizon of three to six months, it's hard to
see any catalyst," Divecha said. The rising value of the dollar
will also hem in any potential gains, he said.
His biggest underweight is Chinese stocks because of rising
concerns that the country could have a financial crisis. He now
estimates that there is a 40 percent chance China's economic
slowdown could trigger financial panic, up from 10 percent last
year.
Divecha is also increasing his positions in frontier markets
such as Vietnam and Qatar, and said that he would "love to
invest" in Iran as soon as it becomes legal for U.S.-domiciled
funds. Vietnam's highly educated workforce, in particular, makes
it particularly attractive even as its gains are coming mainly
from low-end manufacturing jobs shifting away from China, he
said.
"This is a place that has the potential to grow very rapidly
for a long period of time," he said.
(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Tom Brown)