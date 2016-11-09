By Karin Strohecker and Sujata Rao LONDON, Nov 9 Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election set off a tidal wave of selling across emerging markets, taking equities to three-month lows as the Mexican peso led massive currency falls. Trump, feared by markets because of his controversial views on trade, immigration and taxation, pulled off a stunning upset, sending markets into a tailspin in early trading. Most emerging market assets pared losses following the overnight selloff as Trump took a measured tone in his acceptance speech. "The very first policy signal by Trump conveyed during his victory speech last night was conciliatory... with no mention about the most worrisome upright trade protectionism, at least so far," Santander chief economist David Franco wrote in a client note. "Of course, markets are very likely to suffer from uncertainty-syndrome until clarity arrives about the gap between campaign promises and realistic policy measures," he added. Mexican markets were at the forefront of selling, with the peso plunging as much as 13 percent. On Wednesday morning, it was trading about 10.35 percent lower on the day at 20.2165 per dollar. Several economists had expected a snap interest rate hike, but central bank Governor Agustin Carstens said on Wednesday morning the bank would take any necessary measures pending market conditions and hold a monetary policy meeting next week. Trump's threats to rip up a free trade agreement with Mexico and to tax money sent home by migrants to pay for building a wall on the southern U.S. border have made the peso particularly vulnerable. The Mexican central bank had earlier said a Trump presidency would hit the country "like a hurricane." Trade-reliant Asian markets lost heavily, with the Philippine peso falling to a seven-year trough. "The uncertainties surrounding the future economic and political outlook of the world's biggest economy will likely cast a long shadow over emerging markets," HSBC chief EM economist Murat Ulgen said in a note entitled: "Trump victory is a game changer for EM" "Risk aversion will likely cause EM financial stress to rise," he added. Major market moves across emerging markets: * MSCI's emerging equity index tumbled as much as 3.25 percent at one point before trimming losses to trade 2.3 percent lower. * Among the big losers was Ukraine, possibly because of a perception that Trump is favourably inclined towards Kiev's nemesis, Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine dollar bonds fell as much as 2 cents, with yields on the Ukraine sub-index widening 45 basis points, sharply underperforming the overall index. * There are also fears geopolitical fallout will hit oil exporters, who will bear the brunt of any recession triggered by Trump policies. Recently issued Saudi bonds weakened more than one cent and the Middle East sub-index of the JPM index widened 14 basis points, driven by an 84 bps increase in Iraq. * "For a while, at least, this may lead to further increases in defense and security spending by Saudi and other GCC states," Stuart Culverhouse at Exotix told clients. * Trump's anti-trade rhetoric on the campaign trail has also raised concern that both exports and investment will be hit in Asia and especially China, the world's biggest exporter. A reduction in Beijing's trade surplus could also exacerbate capital flight, pressuring the yuan. * Hong Kong-listed Chinese shares fell more than 2 percent and mainland markets fell 0.6 percent. The yuan firmed slightly against the weaker dollar but fell 1.4 percent against the rallying yen. WINNERS? But the sea of red may hide potential winners. * Before the election, many investors bought the rouble . Politics aside, Russian assets, backed by a current account surplus, are seen as less vulnerable to global turmoil than the Mexican peso or the Turkish lira. The rouble traded flat against the dollar on Thursday. * "We still have the long rouble trade on, that is unchallenged. And we have Russian credits on as most-preferred," said Michael Bolliger, head of emerging market asset allocation at UBS Wealth Management, though he cautioned that a declining oil price might offset some of the Russia bullishness. * Russian markets were closed for a holiday, but the rouble jumped 10 percent against the Mexican peso to a two-year high, according to Reuters data. It gained one percent against the lira and two percent against the South African rand. * Bolliger also favors Brazilian real and Indian rupee, with the latter falling only 0.3 percent on the day. Both economies are relatively closed, with big populations, and Brazil is starting to emerge from a long recession. * "These are our three high-conviction calls and we will probably have a bias to add a bit more," he added. * The Brazilian real weakened nearly 2 percent, paring back gains to 22 percent this year. Nevertheless, BNP Paribas recommended clients buy on the dip on hopes that interest rate cuts over the coming months could help President Michel Temer's efforts to curb bloating debt * "Our bullish view on the real remains unchanged, reason why we find the current level attractive to increase our position", strategists led by Gabriel Gersztein wrote in a client note * U.S. trade ties with Latin American countries other than Mexico are somewhat limited, they said. According to the note, the impact over Chile, Peru and Brazil should be small as Trump's pledges of investment in infrastructure bode well for energy and industrial metal prices * Colombian assets, however, could underperform its Latin American peers due to the country's heavy current account deficit. The Colombian peso weakened nearly 2.4 percent, its biggest daily loss since June. * Once the dust settles, the key question is what the U.S. Federal Reserve and other developed central banks might do. Many reckon the impact of the election will force the Fed to hold off raising interest rates in December, which in turn could support emerging assets. * "In an extended environment of accommodative monetary policy from developed markets, most emerging currencies will have less downside and could enter a relief rally phase if global growth conditions remain favorable," Societe Generale analysts wrote. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1330 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 880.23 -2.46 13.64 MSCI LatAm 2476.31 -4.76 42.1 Brazil Bovespa 62347.65 -2.82 43.82 Chile IPSA 4258.19 -1.04 15.71 Chile IGPA 21267.16 -0.92 17.16 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.2320 -2.01 22.12 Mexico peso 20.1800 -9.22 -14.62 Chile peso 649.6 -0.46 9.25 Colombia peso 3020.99 -2.41 4.91 Peru sol 3.355 0.00 1.76 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.0800 -0.73 -13.91 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.37 0.65 -7.16 (Additional reporting by Bruno Federowski in Sao Paulo Editing by W Simon)