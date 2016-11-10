By Michael O'Boyle and Miguel Gutierrez MEXICO CITY, Nov 9 Mexico's peso fell on Wednesday after Republican Donald Trump won the U.S. presidency in a stunning upset, chasing away investors fearful of new policies that could hurt growth in Latin America's second biggest economy. Trump's threats to dump the North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada and to tax money sent home by Mexican migrants to pay for a border wall have made the peso vulnerable to events in the U.S. presidential race. The peso fell by 8.3 percent, to 19.84 per dollar, on Wednesday, paring losses from after-close trading on Tuesday, when Trump's advances toward victory sent the currency down 13 percent to a record low of 20.77 per dollar, its biggest fall in 22 years. The currency got little succor from Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade and Central Bank Chief Agustin Carstens, who announced no new measures to shore up the peso at a news conference early on Wednesday. Mexico-based economists had expected a snap interest rate rise, but Carstens said the bank would take any necessary measures pending market conditions. Mexico's IPC stock index slipped 2.23 percent to 47,390 points, its biggest drop since June, dragged down by a 7.44 percent drop in shares of Banorte, the country's most important Mexican-owned bank. Brazil's real slid 1.33 percent, to 3.2095 per dollar, even though some analysts said they saw a limited impact in Brazil from a Trump presidency. "My base case scenario is that today was a one-off event," Cristiano Oliveira, chief economist at Banco Fibra, said. The Brazilian central bank said it will pause its daily auctions of reverse currency swaps, which function like dollar purchases by investors for future delivery, for at least Thursday to assess "current market conditions." The move was a setback to the central bank's year-old plan to unload its costly exposure to traditional currency swaps, equivalent to future dollar sales, after years of intervention left it holding more than $100 billion in foreign currency-linked derivatives late last year. Brazil's Bovespa stock index fell 1.4 percent to 63,258 points, dragged down by shares of state oil giant Petrobras, which declined by 2.29 percent after the company announced a cut in fuel prices. Shares in Cielo SA, the country's largest provider of payment services, fell 3.15 percent after the company said that competition in Brazil's credit and debit card-processing markets will continue to be fierce in coming months, although pricing is unlikely to suffer. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 01:18 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 884.65 0.51 10.83 MSCI LatAm 2494.17 -4.08 36.31 Brazil Bovespa 63258.27 -1.4 45.92 Mexico IPC 47390.66 -2.23 10.27 Chile IPSA 4295.32 -0.18 16.71 Chile IGPA 21424.78 -0.19 18.03 Argentina MerVal 17024.89 -0.66 45.82 Colombia IGBC 10057.26 -0.01 17.67 Venezuela IBC 20763.12 13.24 42.33 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.2095 -1.33 23.04 Mexico peso 19.84 -8.3 -13.16 Chile peso 649 -0.37 9.35 Colombia peso 3002.5 -1.64 5.55 Peru sol 3.373 -0.69 1.22 Argentina peso (interbank) 14.9200 0.13 -12.99 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.33 0.26 -6.91 (Writing by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Leslie Adler)