* Latest EPFR report shows record outflow from EM bond funds
* Portfolio managers watching for clues on redemptions
* Traders worry weekly snapshot paints distorted picture
By Neha D'Silva
June 28 (IFR) - Asian portfolio managers are paying closer
attention than ever to a weekly report on fund flows, wary that
they risk being caught out in a growing wave of redemptions by
emerging market investors.
One portfolio manager in Singapore said he had been raising
cash preemptively after data from US-based research firm EPFR
Global showed that money had begun to flow out of emerging
market debt funds. Some traders believe the recent sell-off
gathered pace since EPFR's May 31 report showed outflows from
the asset class for the first time in almost a year, prompting
investors to raise cash to cover potential redemptions.
Few investors will trade on a single data point, but the
weekly numbers have gained what some say is an outsized
importance in a bearish market. EPFR surveys only one portion of
the market, and some participants are questioning whether the
data may be sending misleading signals.
"It's a loose indicator for all of us. It's a lagging
indicator, it does not cover everything and it is a just litmus
test for the rest of the market," said a Singapore-based trader.
EPFR tracks redemptions and new allocations to
emerging-markets dedicated funds that invest in equities and
bonds, and its latest data paint a grim picture. Redemptions
from funds dedicated to emerging market debt picked up pace,
with outflows reaching US$5.578bn in the week ended June 26,
twice the US$2.6bn registered the week before.
According to Morgan Stanley, the outflow was the biggest
from mutual funds that invest in emerging market bonds since
EPFR began keeping records. It also wiped out one third of the
net inflows into such funds year-to date.
EPFR's database of emerging market bond funds covers 2,409
funds managing US$260.66bn for its weekly report, according to
its website. This includes funds that invest in both corporate
and sovereign bonds in emerging markets.
According to an EPFR spokesperson, the data provider's
weekly report captures a little over 80% of the total universe
of emerging market bond mutual funds, while its monthly reports
capture around 95%.
The data, however, tracks a limited number of institutional
investors, and its weighting towards mutual funds means the
numbers may reflect retail investor movements rather than
institutional ones.
Analysts estimate the total size of the emerging-market
corporate bond market alone at more than US$1trn, four-fold the
total under management of funds that respond to EPFR's surveys.
"Insurance money, for instance, is stickier," said one
analyst in Hong Kong. "And most institutional investors will not
start pulling out of EM at the first sign of correction."
THE BEST AVAILABLE
For nervous investors, however, the delayed weekly report is
still one of the best indicators.
"It is indicative, but it's the best we've got. In general,
I assume when market is 'normal' it represents it quite closely.
When the market is extreme (as it is now) I expect real figures
to be bigger in either direction," said a Hong Kong based
portfolio manager.
For all the fear that the EPFR numbers have created
recently, institutional investors have remained relatively
cautious in their selling.
After all, they could face large losses if they liquidate
their positions without needing to. "Liquidation so far has been
orderly," at least in the credit markets, a trader said.
In fact, after a month-long correction, many analysts are
suggesting the market is cheap and are telling institutional
investors it is time to buy. But whether or not they should be
scooping up emerging market bonds is a dilemma for many as the
outflow data gives little confidence.
"Are things looking oversold? Yes. You know things are
getting cheaper," said one trader. "It's a whole falling knife
analogy here. You don't know when that bottom is going to be."