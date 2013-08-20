* Rupee hits new record low
* Turkey surprises by raising key interest rate
* Markets nervous before Fed minutes on Wed
* Indonesian mkts still spooked by wider c/a deficit
By Andjarsari Paramaditha and Seda Sezer
JAKARTA/ISTANBUL, Aug 20 The Indian rupee fell
to a record low, Indonesian markets tumbled and Turkey raised a
key interest rate to halt a slide in its currency as turmoil in
emerging markets deepened on Tuesday in anticipation of reduced
U.S. monetary stimulus.
Global investors had flocked to developing economies in
search of higher returns while interest rates in most advanced
countries were near zero.
Some of that footloose money is taking flight now that U.S.
interest rates are rising in advance of a scaling back by the
Federal Reserve of the huge bond purchases it has been making to
spur the U.S. economy. The Fed's 'tapering" could begin as early
as next month.
Emerging markets with shaky economic fundamentals that are
dependent on foreign capital have borne the brunt of the
sell-off.
In Indonesia, the rupiah fell 2 percent to 10,700 to
the dollar, its lowest level since April 30, 2009, while the
Jakarta benchmark share index - which at one point
plunged 5.8 percent - shed 3.2 percent for the day.
Southeast Asia's largest economy spooked markets on Friday
by reporting a wider-than-expected deficit on its current
account deficit, the broadest measure of trade and payments.
Josua Pardede, an economist at Bank Internasional Indonesia
in Jakarta, said Bank Indonesia (BI), the central bank, may have
to raise the rate on its overnight deposit facility, or FASBI.
"The fastest solution to calm the market is the FASBI,"
Pardede said.
INDECISIVE INDIA, BOLD TURKEY
In India, Asia's third-largest economy, the rupee
plumbed a record low beyond 64 per dollar before the central
bank stepped in as a seller of dollars in both the spot and
forward markets.
India needs foreign capital to plug its perennial current
account deficit. But investors have been pulling money out of
the country, not putting it in, unsettled by faltering growth
and the failure of policy makers to tackle the economy's many
underlying problems.
Foreign funds have sold debt and equity worth $11.8 billion
since late May when Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke first flagged to
markets that he was likely to start buying fewer bonds before
the end of the year.
"The main reasons for the fall in the rupee are India's
weakening economic outlook and (fears of) Fed tapering of bond
buying," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, vice president at Mecklai
Financial.
Minutes of the Federal Reserve's July meeting, due out on
Wednesday, could give clues on whether the U.S. central bank is
likely to start trimming its monthly bond purchases next month.
Markets have been unimpressed by the steps India has taken
to reduce pressure on its current account. These include a ban
on the duty-free import of flat-screen TVs and an easing of
rules governing investment in Indian shares and bonds by
non-resident Indians.
Turkey's central bank, by contrast, surprised the market by
raising its overnight lending rate for the second month in a
row.
It said it could take more steps if needed and would stick
to its policy stance until inflation - which hit 9 percent in
July - fell towards its medium-term target of 5 percent.
Like Indonesia and India, Turkey has a gaping current
account deficit - at around 7 percent of annual output - and
depends on foreign inflows to fill the gap.
Raising interest rates makes lira assets more attractive to
foreign investors, supporting the currency, but could also crimp
growth, something Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's government is
eager to avoid ahead of an election cycle starting next year.
The Turkish lira firmed after the rate rise.
"The central bank is trying still to keep the lira's head
below the parapet, keep lira depreciation in the middle of the
pack of emerging markets forex, while still focused on the
uncertain outlook for growth," said Standard Bank economist
Timothy Ash.
The lira is down 8.7 percent so far this year and is well
above record lows touched in July. By contrast, the rupee, South
African rand and Brazilian real have lost 14-17
percent against the dollar this year.
Neil Shearing with Capital Economics, a London consultancy,
said there were reasons to believe that some emerging market
currencies might not have much further to fall.
Currencies are notoriously difficult to forecast, Shearing
said in a note. "Even so, from an economic perspective, it seems
that in several countries the bulk of adjustment in currencies
that was needed to restore external competitiveness may now have
taken place." he wrote.