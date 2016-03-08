By Claire Milhench
| LONDON, March 8
LONDON, March 8 Emerging market stocks retreated
from 10-week highs on Tuesday after export numbers from China
fell, whilst a significant widening of South Africa's current
account deficit pushed the rand more than 1 percent lower.
MSCI's benchmark emerging equity index fell 0.65
percent, snapping a seven-day winning streak after China's
February trade data showed exports falling 25.4 percent
year-on-year, the biggest drop since May 2009.
"There is a bit of a pullback and the China numbers
overnight have probably contributed to that," said Manik Narain,
emerging markets strategist at UBS.
He added that the market could be taking a tactical break
ahead of Thursday's European Central Bank meeting to see if it
will meet expectations for the risk rally to continue.
Chinese mainland shares closed marginally
up, but Hong Kong stocks lost 0.7 percent.
The mood was more bullish in central Europe due to
expectations of more ECB easing, and Budapest's equity index
leapt to a six-year high, led by its biggest lender OTP
Bank.
Bank stocks also rose in Warsaw, including Pekao
and Alior which sources say is in talks to buy its
rival Bank BPH from General Electric. The broader
index was 0.5 percent lower however.
The South African rand lost over one percent against
the dollar after the current account deficit widened to 5.1
percent of GDP in the fourth quarter, much bigger than
economists' expectations for a 4.35 percent gap.
William Jackson, senior EM economist, said this highlighted
the country's external vulnerabilities. "There's little sign so
far that the weakness of the rand has boosted exporters," he
added, referring to the currency's 30 percent-plus loss against
the dollar since mid-2013.
The Russian rouble retreated 0.6 percent from 2016 highs hit
on Monday as oil prices edged lower after Kuwait said it would
only agree to an output freeze if all major producers take part
. Russian local markets are shut for a holiday.
But Brent crude is still holding above $40 a barrel
after Monday's 5.5 percent surge but Goldman Sachs has poured
cold water over the prospects for a sustained rally.
The Hungarian forint fell more than 1 percent to
the euro after January trade surplus and February consumer
inflation came in below forecast, cementing expectations of more
policy easing .
The Czech crown firmed a touch however on a
continued improvement of the trade surplus in
January.
The Turkish lira eased 0.2 percent, despite a
stronger-than-expected 5.6 percent rise in industrial production
in January.
