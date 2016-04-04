By Claire Milhench LONDON, April 4 South Africa's rand showed pressure from the crisis surrounding President Jacob Zuma on Monday, as other emerging markets largely shrugged off a relapse in oil prices with a little help from a weak dollar. The rand weakened 0.65 percent and the price of a 10-year benchmark government bond slipped ahead of Tuesday's planned parliamentary debate in South Africa on a motion to impeach Zuma. The currency had rallied on Friday on speculation that Zuma might quit following a ruling he flouted laws by failing to pay for some of the state-funded upgrades to his home. But it has surrendered most of its gains after his African National Congress (ANC) party reaffirmed its support for him. "He survived the ANC meeting and that means he will most probably survive until autumn," said Aberdeen Asset Management portfolio manager Viktor Szabo. "It is not Brazil. He is much less likely to be impeached." The benchmark emerging market stocks index inched up 0.17 percent meanwhile, after solid U.S. jobs data on Friday had bolstered confidence in the world's biggest economy but not driven up bets on interest rate rises. A drop in crude prices back below $39 a barrel also meant individual market performances was mixed. Stocks in oil-rich Russian stocks were among the biggest fallers, with dollar-denominated shares down around one percent and the rouble down 1.4 percent. Neighbouring oil producer Kazakhstan's tenge lost 0.47 percent too. Regional focus was also on Azerbaijan and Armenia after a new wave of fighting broke out in the Nagorno-Karabakh area on Saturday, killing dozens and drawing international calls for an immediate ceasefire to stop the violence spreading. Benchmark Azeri and Armenian bonds both lost modest ground. The outbreak of fighting fanned worries about the undercurrent tensions between Russia which has troops in Armenia, and Turkey which has historic ties with Azerbaijan. RATE EXPECTATIONS Eastern European bourses were mostly in the red but currencies fared better, with the Polish zloty firming 0.33 percent against the euro, whilst the Hungarian forint firmed 0.2 percent. Rating agency Moody's said on Monday Poland's current constitutional court spat, which centres on the government's bid to increase the number of its judges needed to make rulings, was driving up political risk and negative for the country's credit rating. In Asia, Chinese and Hong Kong bourses were closed for a public holiday. The Indian rupee meanwhile gained 0.38 percent against the dollar after strong factory activity data for March saw it expand for the third straight month. This could deter the Reserve Bank of India from cutting interest rates when it meets on April 5. The Turkish lira drifted lower after March consumer price inflation fell to a seven-month low. William Jackson, senior EM economist at Capital Economics, said this made it more likely the central bank would follow up its recent interest rate cut with another one this month. "Government pressure on the central bank to lower interest rates is likely to become more vocal," he said in a note. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jus35t For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/weh36s For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jun28s For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see ) Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg on year Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 827.33 +1.14 +0.14 +4.18 Czech Rep 893.34 +0.42 +0.05 -6.59 Poland 1971.65 -1.59 -0.08 +6.05 Hungary 26305.09 -5.79 -0.02 +9.97 Romania 6733.74 +28.57 +0.43 -3.86 Greece 561.63 -9.93 -1.74 -11.04 Russia 853.96 -8.00 -0.93 +12.80 South Africa 45407.65 -77.65 -0.17 -0.85 Turkey 83209.73 +850.29 +1.03 +16.01 China 3008.98 +5.06 +0.17 -14.98 India 25316.83 +47.19 +0.19 -3.07 Currencies Latest Prev Local Local close currency currency % change % change in 2016 Czech Rep 27.02 27.02 -0.03 -0.09 Poland 4.24 4.25 +0.39 +0.53 Hungary 312.72 313.13 +0.13 +0.61 Romania 4.47 4.47 -0.00 +1.21 Serbia 122.48 122.69 +0.17 -0.82 Russia 68.55 67.64 -1.33 +6.42 Kazakhstan 344.20 342.36 -0.53 -1.07 Ukraine 25.85 26.00 +0.58 -7.34 South Africa 14.79 14.69 -0.68 +4.55 Kenya 101.40 101.50 +0.10 +0.79 Israel 3.78 3.77 -0.20 +2.82 Turkey 2.82 2.82 -0.01 +3.37 China 6.48 6.48 -0.00 +0.22 India 66.14 66.36 +0.33 +0.09 Brazil 3.55 3.55 -0.03 +11.42 Mexico 17.32 17.32 -0.01 -0.88 Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 436 4 .13 7 05.43 1 (Additional reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Richard Balmforth)