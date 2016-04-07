By Marc Jones
LONDON, April 7 Emerging markets rose on
Wednesday as the likelihood of U.S. interest rates staying low
and a third day of gains for oil breathed some fresh life into a
fading 2-1/2-month rally.
Malaysia's ringgit jumped to a near eight-month
high against the dollar, while MSCI's 23-country EM
stock index climbed 0.4 percent.
The market rallied as oil broke back above $40 a barrel and
after the minutes from last month's Federal Reserve meeting
showed the U.S. central bank's members remained wary over the
health of the global economy and the impact of raising rates.
Low U.S. rates tend to benefit emerging markets because
their relatively higher rates make them more attractive to
investors.
"Unfortunately the world hasn't changed and yes the Fed is
more cautious than it was, and it's easy to understand why,"
said Hermes EM fund manager Gary Greenberg.
"Our feeling is it would make sense for this (EM) rally to
fade and start again from a more reasonable base ... It was an
ill-conceived rally and I don't think it is sustainable."
Russian stocks, which have surged more than 40
percent since mid-January, were up a modest 0.5 percent while
Chinese shares, which have risen by 12 percent over
the same period, dropped 1.5 percent.
China's central bank said the country's foreign exchange
reserves rose in March for the first time since November, to
$3.21 trillion from $3.18 trillion.
"Receding fears over a sharp renminbi devaluation, along
with favourable exchange rate movements, has helped end the
recent string of declines in the value of China's FX reserves,"
said Julian Evans-Pritchard, an economist at Capital Economics.
He added China's central bank should have plenty of
firepower to keep the renminbi broadly stable in trade-weighted
terms this year.
There were also hopes that tensions could calm between
Azerbaijan and its Armenia-backed breakaway region of
Nagorno-Karabakh as the two sides called a ceasefire after days
of fighting.
Big regional powers Turkey, which backs Azerbaijan, and
Russia, which has a defence alliance with Armenia, continued
their war of words however.
South Africa's rand remained the big underperformer
in the currency market meanwhile, falling around 0.5 percent, as
it continued to be buffeted by political and credit rating
worries.
Ukraine bonds edged slightly lower after Dutch voters
overwhelmingly rejected a Ukraine-European Union treaty on
closer political and economic ties. The treaty,
which had already been signed by the Dutch government and
approved by all other EU nations as well as Ukraine, took effect
provisionally in January.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 812.12 +3.09 +0.38 +2.26
Czech Rep 886.26 +1.87 +0.21 -7.33
Poland 1918.27 -1.32 -0.07 +3.18
Hungary 26344.99 +46.88 +0.18 +10.13
Romania 6738.29 +45.13 +0.67 -3.80
Greece 551.80 -2.32 -0.42 -12.60
Russia 866.97 +3.68 +0.43 +14.52
South Africa 45376.37 +291.95 +0.65 -0.92
Turkey 81610.00 +98.73 +0.12 +13.78
China 3009.51 -41.08 -1.35 -14.97
India 24773.16 -127.47 -0.51 -5.15
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2016
Czech Rep 27.01 27.02 +0.01 -0.06
Poland 4.26 4.27 +0.20 +0.01
Hungary 311.62 311.72 +0.03 +0.97
Romania 4.47 4.46 -0.02 +1.20
Serbia 122.55 122.62 +0.06 -0.88
Russia 67.66 67.73 +0.11 +7.82
Kazakhstan 341.06 345.46 +1.29 -0.16
Ukraine 25.79 25.91 +0.47 -7.13
South Africa 15.14 15.07 -0.45 +2.11
Kenya 101.35 101.30 -0.05 +0.84
Israel 3.78 3.79 +0.31 +2.84
Turkey 2.84 2.84 -0.17 +2.54
China 6.47 6.48 +0.13 +0.34
India 66.49 66.51 +0.03 -0.43
Brazil 3.64 3.64 +0.01 +8.79
Mexico 17.65 17.65 -0.01 -2.73
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 439 1 .03 7 05.78 1
(Reporting by Marc Jones)