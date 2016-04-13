LONDON, April 13 Emerging shares leapt to 4-1/2 month highs on Wednesday, buoyed by surprisingly robust Chinese trade data, although recent strong gains in Russian and Turkish markets stalled on the back of dollar strength.

China's exports rose 11.5 percent in March versus a year earlier, data showed, the first increase since June and the largest percentage rise since February 2015. While this rise was partly down to base effects and seasonal factors, mainland shares hit three-month highs .

Hong Kong shares led the gains in Asia, jumping more than 2 percent while many Asian currencies hit multi-month highs against the dollar.

MSCI's emerging equity index rose 1.2 percent, posting its fifth straight session of gains, shrugging off a 2 percent oil price fall and a firmer dollar .

"The strong data in China has given some signs of improvements in the global economy. There was also an improvement in China's commodity imports - that's also quite a good sign," HSBC strategist Murat Toprak said.

The rise in copper prices boosted copper-linked emerging assets, with London-listed Chilean producer Antofagasta and Kazakhstan's Kaz Minerals rising 5 percent and South Africa's Anglo-American up 7 percent.

Polish copper smelter KGH rose 4 percent, lifting the Warsaw bourse 1.4 percent. Russian stocks rose 1 percent, thanks to sharp gains on metal producers such as Norilsk Nickel.

The Zambian kwacha firmed more than 2 percent against the dollar.

However, a firmer dollar and the weaker oil price broadly hurt emerging currencies, pushing the rouble off five-month highs, although it extended gains into a fourth day, having risen almost 5 percent since Friday.

Toprak said markets would closely watch the central bank for signals that the currency's recent strength was becoming a concern.

"We think there may be some more juice in dollar/rouble... In (a 60-65 per dollar) range you may see the central bank changing its FX policy, and coming back to the market to try to rebuild its FX reserves," he said. "At what point will the strength of the rouble become an issue?"

The rand and lira lost 0.4 percent , while Turkish local bond yields inched off five-year lows hit after the appointment of the new central bank head.

Ukraine's dollar bonds continued to tread water, as squabbles delayed a parliament vote on forming a new government.

Presidential ally Volodymyr Groysman has been nominated prime minister and respected Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko could leave the government, raising fears for reforms.

"At this stage if you are invested in Ukraine, it is no longer about expectation of radical and transformational change - you can just hope, and give Hroisman the benefit of the doubt. But it is essentially a play on the strategic importance of Ukraine to the United States," Nomura analyst Tim Ash wrote.

Emerging sovereign dollar bond premia over U.S. Treasuries were steady at 426 basia points, a three-week low.

For RUSSIAN market report, see ) Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg

on year

Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 841.33 +10.45 +1.26 +5.94

Czech Rep 893.64 +6.63 +0.75 -6.56

Poland 1933.02 +25.30 +1.33 +3.97

Hungary 26206.14 +179.00 +0.69 +9.55

Romania 6738.05 +30.07 +0.45 -3.80

Greece 551.59 -1.84 -0.33 -12.63

Russia 921.63 +10.56 +1.16 +21.74

South Africa 46850.62 +1099.54 +2.40 +2.30

Turkey 84899.82 +1180.02 +1.41 +18.37

China 3067.20 +43.55 +1.44 -13.34

India 25602.41 +456.82 +1.82 -1.97

Currencies Latest Prev Local Local

close currency currency

% change % change

in 2016

Czech Rep 27.02 27.01 -0.04 -0.09

Poland 4.28 4.28 +0.02 -0.55

Hungary 311.24 311.05 -0.06 +1.09

Romania 4.47 4.47 +0.00 +1.16

Serbia 122.74 122.87 +0.11 -1.03

Russia 65.57 65.65 +0.13 +11.26

Kazakhstan 333.66 335.58 +0.58 +2.05

Ukraine 25.45 25.42 -0.12 -5.89

South Africa 14.77 14.69 -0.58 +4.65

Kenya 101.05 101.00 -0.05 +1.14

Israel 3.78 3.77 -0.30 +2.95

Turkey 2.85 2.83 -0.51 +2.38

China 6.47 6.46 -0.08 +0.35

India 66.52 66.27 -0.37 -0.48

Brazil 3.49 3.49 +0.07 +13.46

Mexico 17.50 17.48 -0.11 -1.86

Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index

Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 426 -1 .06 7 10.44 1

Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S. close at 2130 GMT. (Additional reporting by Claire Milhench Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)