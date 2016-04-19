By Karin Strohecker LONDON, April 19 Emerging market assets resumed their recent rally on Tuesday as oil prices recovered, with stocks at 5-1/2 month highs and currencies strengthening across the board while Argentina wowed markets with its bond market return. MSCI's emerging equity index rose 0.6 percent, as 2 percent gains on Russian dollar stocks added to earlier Asian gains and bourses across most of Eastern Europe climbed around 1 percent. Investors were taking heart from oil prices rising 0.8 percent following four days of losses, which culminated in crude prices dropping as much as 7 percent on Monday after a botched meeting of oil exporters in Qatar. For some, like Bank of America Merrill Lynch, it is time to revise bearish emerging market views. "Investors should get out of the bunker and off the fence and make a longer-term bullish commitment to both Asia ex-Japan and EM equities," BAML analysts told clients, adding they were now "structurally bullish" on emerging stocks. "We are at an inflection point that is likely to challenge the winners of the past five years and boost the losers." Currencies also clocked up healthy gains against the dollar. Russia's rouble strengthened 0.9 percent while fellow crude producer Kazakhstan saw the tenge match those gains. South Africa's rand advanced 0.6 percent to nine- month highs while the lira touched a one-week high. South Korea's won hit a more than five-month high after the central bank kept interest rates unchanged for a 10th straight month and its governor stressed current rates supported the economy. Markets were also taking comfort from recent Chinese data that showed continued credit growth, UBS strategist Manik Narain said. "The bears are in hibernation," said Narain, adding he expected the rally to last around another month before investors became increasingly more demanding on valuations. "There are some doubts as to the sustainability of these factors - oil inventories are quite high and we are not expecting to see significant gains in oil prices from here." Meanwhile, Argentina stole the show on debt markets, amassing more than $65 billion in orders for its first international bond sale in 15 years. The issue of up to $15 billion will price on Tuesday, with the majority of proceeds from the issue earmarked to pay back older hedge fund creditors. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jus35t For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/weh36s For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jun28s For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see ) Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg on year Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 849.22 +5.54 +0.66 +6.94 Czech Rep 913.25 +8.60 +0.95 -4.50 Poland 1960.24 +13.90 +0.71 +5.44 Hungary 27278.58 +196.86 +0.73 +14.04 Romania 6626.38 +3.47 +0.05 -5.40 Greece 574.37 +0.00 +0.00 -9.03 Russia 915.27 +15.69 +1.74 +20.90 South Africa 46976.80 +96.88 +0.21 +2.58 Turkey 85934.52 -409.13 -0.47 +19.81 China 3042.95 +9.29 +0.31 -14.02 India 25816.36 +189.61 +0.74 -1.15 Currencies Latest Prev Local Local close currency currency % change % change in 2016 Czech Rep 27.01 27.01 -0.01 -0.06 Poland 4.30 4.31 +0.22 -0.89 Hungary 310.11 310.68 +0.18 +1.46 Romania 4.48 4.47 -0.12 +0.92 Serbia 122.77 122.78 +0.01 -1.06 Russia 65.69 66.17 +0.73 +11.04 Kazakhstan 337.20 340.04 +0.84 +0.98 Ukraine 25.43 25.46 +0.12 -5.81 South Africa 14.38 14.48 +0.67 +7.52 Kenya 101.10 101.10 -0.00 +1.09 Israel 3.77 3.77 -0.04 +3.05 Turkey 2.84 2.84 +0.10 +2.84 China 6.47 6.47 +0.03 +0.35 India 66.42 66.41 -0.03 -0.34 Brazil 3.61 3.61 +0.09 +9.63 Mexico 17.37 17.44 +0.37 -1.16 Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 416 -3 .07 7 15.16 1 (Additional reporting by Sujata Rao and Claire Milhench)