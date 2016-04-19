By Karin Strohecker
LONDON, April 19 Emerging market assets resumed
their recent rally on Tuesday as oil prices recovered, with
stocks at 5-1/2 month highs and currencies strengthening across
the board while Argentina wowed markets with its bond market
return.
MSCI's emerging equity index rose 0.6 percent, as
2 percent gains on Russian dollar stocks added to
earlier Asian gains and bourses across most of Eastern Europe
climbed around 1 percent.
Investors were taking heart from oil prices rising
0.8 percent following four days of losses, which culminated in
crude prices dropping as much as 7 percent on Monday after a
botched meeting of oil exporters in Qatar.
For some, like Bank of America Merrill Lynch, it is time to
revise bearish emerging market views.
"Investors should get out of the bunker and off the fence
and make a longer-term bullish commitment to both Asia ex-Japan
and EM equities," BAML analysts told clients, adding they were
now "structurally bullish" on emerging stocks.
"We are at an inflection point that is likely to challenge
the winners of the past five years and boost the losers."
Currencies also clocked up healthy gains against the dollar.
Russia's rouble strengthened 0.9 percent while fellow
crude producer Kazakhstan saw the tenge match those
gains. South Africa's rand advanced 0.6 percent to nine-
month highs while the lira touched a one-week high.
South Korea's won hit a more than five-month high after the
central bank kept interest rates unchanged for a 10th straight
month and its governor stressed current rates supported the
economy.
Markets were also taking comfort from recent Chinese data
that showed continued credit growth, UBS strategist Manik Narain
said.
"The bears are in hibernation," said Narain, adding he
expected the rally to last around another month before investors
became increasingly more demanding on valuations.
"There are some doubts as to the sustainability of these
factors - oil inventories are quite high and we are not
expecting to see significant gains in oil prices from here."
Meanwhile, Argentina stole the show on debt markets,
amassing more than $65 billion in orders for its first
international bond sale in 15 years. The issue of up to $15
billion will price on Tuesday, with the majority of proceeds
from the issue earmarked to pay back older hedge fund creditors.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 849.22 +5.54 +0.66 +6.94
Czech Rep 913.25 +8.60 +0.95 -4.50
Poland 1960.24 +13.90 +0.71 +5.44
Hungary 27278.58 +196.86 +0.73 +14.04
Romania 6626.38 +3.47 +0.05 -5.40
Greece 574.37 +0.00 +0.00 -9.03
Russia 915.27 +15.69 +1.74 +20.90
South Africa 46976.80 +96.88 +0.21 +2.58
Turkey 85934.52 -409.13 -0.47 +19.81
China 3042.95 +9.29 +0.31 -14.02
India 25816.36 +189.61 +0.74 -1.15
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2016
Czech Rep 27.01 27.01 -0.01 -0.06
Poland 4.30 4.31 +0.22 -0.89
Hungary 310.11 310.68 +0.18 +1.46
Romania 4.48 4.47 -0.12 +0.92
Serbia 122.77 122.78 +0.01 -1.06
Russia 65.69 66.17 +0.73 +11.04
Kazakhstan 337.20 340.04 +0.84 +0.98
Ukraine 25.43 25.46 +0.12 -5.81
South Africa 14.38 14.48 +0.67 +7.52
Kenya 101.10 101.10 -0.00 +1.09
Israel 3.77 3.77 -0.04 +3.05
Turkey 2.84 2.84 +0.10 +2.84
China 6.47 6.47 +0.03 +0.35
India 66.42 66.41 -0.03 -0.34
Brazil 3.61 3.61 +0.09 +9.63
Mexico 17.37 17.44 +0.37 -1.16
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 416 -3 .07 7 15.16 1
(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao and Claire Milhench)