By Sujata Rao
LONDON, April 27 Asian tech stocks led emerging
equity losses on Wednesday, battered by a Wall Street selloff
and signs of economic weakness, though firmer oil and
expectations of a dovish U.S. Fed kept a lid on losses
elsewhere.
MSCI's emerging equity index was flat after some
of its biggest components - China, Taiwan and South Korea -
closed in the red, with Hong Kong down 0.4 percent and
the latter two ending 0.2 percent lower .
Losses rippled across Apple's supply chain after the iPhone
maker posted its first revenue drop in 13 years and falling
sales in China, while signalling a weak second quarter outlook
.
Taiwan's electronics sub-index lost half a percent
while Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the
world's top chip maker, shed one percent as did Hai Precision
, which assembles iPhones.
The companies are also likely to come under pressure from
sluggish growth from home and a slowing U.S. recovery, with
Taiwan's economy seen contracting 0.6 percent in the first
quarter when data is released later this week.
However, activity across most other markets was subdued
before central bank meetings in Japan and the United States,
with investors waiting to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve
signals the timing of its next interest rate rise.
Luis Costa, Citi's head of CEEMEA currency and debt
strategy, warned there were worries about the sustainability of
the commodity price bounce which has been led by an expansion in
Chinese money supply and debt.
"We are heading towards another Yellen evening and I'd be
surprised if something more hawkish came from her speech," he
said.
"Given we are in an environment where G3 central banks are
putting dovish pressure on markets, our position is for positive
EM risk."
Oil prices rose 2 percent but effects were muted with Riyadh
the only Gulf bourse to benefit. The index rose half a percent
led by 1.5 percent gains on Saudi Basic Industries
.
Russia's rouble-denominated equity index and the rouble were
flat on the day .
Costa said the market remained wary of pushing the rouble
higher, given its 30 percent rally in the past three months and
before Friday's central bank meeting. The meeting should leave
rates unchanged but could signal easing in coming months.
The Hungarian forint slipped a quarter percent to the euro
after Tuesday's expected 15 basis-point (bps) rate cut, trading
just off two-week lows. Hungarian short-dated bond
yields hit new record lows after the cut.
The zloty resumed its fall, losing 0.4 percent to the euro
on fears Poland's plans for Swiss franc mortgage conversions
will lead to ratings downgrades.
Earlier, Malaysian shares hit two-month lows as the
crisis around state fund 1MBD continued. But default fears have
been contained as Abu Dhabi-backed IPIC is paying a missed
coupon on a bond that it guarantees.
The Brazilian real was marginally firmer before a central
bank meeting that should hold rates steady. The currency
is approaching recent eight-month highs on expectation a
possible new government will unveil sweeping reforms
.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 842.54 -0.09 -0.01 +6.09
Czech Rep 913.35 -1.54 -0.17 -4.49
Poland 1914.89 -1.46 -0.08 +3.00
Hungary 26969.02 +107.90 +0.40 +12.74
Romania 6577.55 -2.11 -0.03 -6.09
Greece 576.80 -22.79 -3.80 -8.64
Russia 939.48 +8.29 +0.89 +24.10
South Africa 46695.33 +112.60 +0.24 +1.96
Turkey 86004.06 +247.64 +0.29 +19.90
China 2954.01 -10.69 -0.36 -16.53
India 26018.34 +11.04 +0.04 -0.38
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2016
Czech Rep 27.03 27.00 -0.10 -0.12
Poland 4.39 4.37 -0.40 -3.05
Hungary 311.97 311.05 -0.29 +0.86
Romania 4.46 4.47 +0.19 +1.35
Serbia 122.63 122.69 +0.05 -0.95
Russia 65.13 65.22 +0.14 +12.01
Kazakhstan 330.99 333.27 +0.69 +2.87
Ukraine 25.20 25.15 -0.20 -4.95
South Africa 14.40 14.40 +0.01 +7.40
Kenya 101.10 101.10 -0.00 +1.09
Israel 3.77 3.76 -0.28 +3.22
Turkey 2.82 2.82 +0.02 +3.46
China 6.49 6.49 -0.04 -0.01
India 66.45 66.39 -0.08 -0.38
Brazil 3.52 3.53 +0.13 +12.34
Mexico 17.38 17.37 -0.07 -1.20
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 409 1 .05 7 13.51 1
All data taken from Reuters.
Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S.
close at 2130 GMT.
