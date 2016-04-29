By Marc Jones
LONDON, April 29 (Advisory: There will be no
London-based emerging market report on Monday due to a UK public
holiday)
Russia's rouble and Turkey's lira lead a gang of top emerging
market currencies to six-month highs on Friday as signals this
week that U.S. interest rates are likely to stay ultra-low
cemented a third month of losses for the dollar.
EM stocks were suffering the effects of a heavy week for
major markets like Wall Street and Tokyo, but for currencies the
mood remained resolutely upbeat as the dollar's slump provided
them with fresh boost.
The Russian rouble was up at 64.34 per dollar and set
for an 11th week of gains, its longest winning streak in at
least three decades, as an ongoing recovery in oil prices pushed
it higher ahead of a meeting of the country's central bank.
Russian rates are expected to stay at 11 percent. Analysts
said the rouble may weaken towards the end of the day, however,
as investors cut their risk exposure ahead of a long weekend.
Russia has May public holidays on Monday and Tuesday.
Turkey's lira, another 'high beta' EM currency, was
up for a fifth straight day at 2.8045 per dollar. That was its
highest since a spike in November, but removing that, the
loftiest since August.
China's central bank strengthened its daily guidance rate
for the yuan too and by the most on the record,
reflecting the major shift in dollar this week.
"We still don't expect the Federal Reserve to move (U.S.
interest rates) any time soon, probably not this year, so its
party on for emerging markets," said Aberdeen Asset Management
portfolio manager Viktor Szabo.
MSCI's 23-country emerging market stocks index was down 0.6
percent on the day. It has struggled this month following a
blockbuster 13 percent gain in March.
In central, Europe Polish shares have fallen almost
3 percent this week as the direction of the new government and
higher interest rates than peers such as Hungary continues to
unsettle traders.
First time in more than a decade the yields on Polish
government bonds are now higher than on Hungarian
bonds.
"Yes you could argue the monetary policy is much looser,
but never the less the higher yield certainly reflects the much
higher political risk in Poland now," said Rabobank economist
Piotr Matys.
Ratings agency Fitch is expected to publish its latest
review of Kazakhstan and Mozambique later in the day with the
southern African state likely to be of particular interest.
It is in fiscal dire straits and has seen aid payments from
the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and Britain
suspended in the past two weeks after it emerged the government
had failed to disclose as much as $1.35 billion in loans taken
out by state companies.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 839.14 -4.92 -0.58 +5.67
Czech Rep 909.87 +0.86 +0.09 -4.86
Poland 1885.77 -12.21 -0.64 +1.43
Hungary 26974.91 +134.16 +0.50 +12.77
Romania 6525.28 -18.79 -0.29 -6.84
Greece 583.65 -0.90 -0.15 -7.56
Russia 963.17 -1.24 -0.13 +27.23
South Africa 46573.03 -220.31 -0.47 +1.69
Turkey 85219.21 -258.62 -0.30 +18.81
China 2938.45 -7.14 -0.24 -16.97
India 25499.16 -103.94 -0.41 -2.37
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2016
Czech Rep 27.04 27.03 -0.03 -0.16
Poland 4.41 4.40 -0.18 -3.34
Hungary 311.31 311.20 -0.04 +1.07
Romania 4.47 4.47 -0.07 +0.99
Serbia 122.39 122.37 -0.02 -0.75
Russia 64.29 64.76 +0.72 +13.47
Kazakhstan 327.36 330.30 +0.90 +4.01
Ukraine 25.20 25.15 -0.20 -4.95
South Africa 14.20 14.26 +0.41 +8.85
Kenya 101.05 101.10 +0.05 +1.14
Israel 3.75 3.76 +0.27 +3.74
Turkey 2.81 2.81 +0.21 +3.95
China 6.49 6.47 -0.19 +0.10
India 66.48 66.39 -0.13 -0.42
Brazil 3.49 3.49 +0.05 +13.59
Mexico 17.18 17.26 +0.50 -0.03
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 407 -1 .01 7 19.03 1
All data taken from Reuters at #N/A The record could not be
found GMT.
Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S.
close at 2130 GMT.
(Reporting by Marc Jones)