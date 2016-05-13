LONDON, May 13 Emerging market assets, squeezed by a stronger dollar and global growth worries, were poised to end a choppy week by racking up losses on Friday, with emerging Europe more mixed after economic data. MSCI's emerging market equities benchmark tumbled almost 1 percent on the day, dragged down by sharp losses in Asia, and was on track for a 0.7 percent weekly fall in its fourth week in the red. Currencies slipped broadly against the dollar index, which has gained 0.5 percent on the week, with South Africa's rand and Turkey's lira both weakening by more than 1 percent over the same period. Russia's rouble slipped 0.6 percent, almost matching the 1 percent fall in oil prices. "With the recent rally in equities and FX there was a sort of a feeling that a lot of people were not convinced of the move. Quite a few did not jump in and people are pretty cautious overall," said Paul Fage, senior emerging markets strategist at TD Securities. Brazil's real ended the week half a percentage point higher against the dollar after a volatile few days with President Dilma Rousseff impeached while her interim successor Michel Temer urged the country to rally behind his government. "The real issue is now what Temer can actually achieve in terms of addressing the problems in Brazil - the political rally in the real is coming to an end and the focus now moves to economic reality," said Fage. MSCI's eastern European benchmark traded flat on the day and showed a 0.6 percent gain on the week after several countries published first quarter economic growth data. The zloty edged up 0.2 percent against the euro after Polish growth slowed to 3.0 percent year-on-year. Stocks in Warsaw slipped 0.2 percent Hungary's forint traded flat and stocks dropped 0.5 percent after first quarter GDP growth slowed to an annual 0.9 percent, well below forecasts. In Romania, economic growth beat market expectations, expanding by 4.3 percent. The Bucharest bourse gained 0.1 percent. Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg on year Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 799.37 -7.31 -0.91 +0.66 Czech Rep 872.65 +1.22 +0.14 -8.75 Poland 1813.05 -3.04 -0.17 -2.48 Hungary 26701.52 -149.01 -0.55 +11.63 Romania 6457.69 +8.20 +0.13 -7.80 Greece 628.26 -4.49 -0.71 -0.49 Russia 913.34 -2.61 -0.28 +20.65 South Africa 44917.91 -272.39 -0.60 -1.92 Turkey 78279.65 -24.56 -0.03 +9.14 China 2827.37 -8.49 -0.30 -20.11 India 25484.80 -305.42 -1.18 -2.42 Currencies Latest Prev Local Local close currency currency % change % change in 2016 Czech Rep 27.02 27.01 -0.03 -0.09 Poland 4.41 4.41 +0.10 -3.34 Hungary 315.31 315.08 -0.07 -0.21 Romania 4.49 4.50 +0.03 +0.55 Serbia 122.51 122.62 +0.09 -0.85 Russia 65.07 64.71 -0.55 +12.11 Kazakhstan 328.67 329.20 +0.16 +3.60 Ukraine 25.47 25.20 -1.06 -5.96 South Africa 15.12 15.04 -0.59 +2.23 Kenya 100.50 100.50 +0.00 +1.69 Israel 3.77 3.76 -0.15 +3.10 Turkey 2.96 2.96 +0.01 -1.44 China 6.52 6.51 -0.07 -0.41 India 66.77 66.75 -0.04 -0.86 Brazil 3.47 3.48 +0.52 +14.22 Mexico 18.03 17.96 -0.34 -4.74 Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 417 3 .02 7 21.38 1 For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jus35t For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/weh36s For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jun28s For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see )