LONDON May 25 Emerging stocks surged on
Wednesday, tracking gains on Western markets for their biggest
daily rise in eight weeks, though currencies broadly fell, with
the Turkish lira slipping from two-week highs.
MSCI's emerging market index jumped 1.6 percent to
a one-week high, with Asian and European bourses booking solid
gains and Russian dollar-stocks up more than 2
percent.
Upbeat U.S. home sales, coming on the heels of a raft of
positive data, reinforced investors' positive view on the health
of the world's largest economy, driving U.S. equities sharply
higher overnight and pushing oil prices close to $50 per
barrel.
But Turkish assets got a reality check after sharp gains
following the unveiling of a new cabinet by Prime Minister
Binali Yildirim. This confirmed key members of the economic
management team including Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek,
favoured by foreign investors as a reformer.
"The market welcomed Simsek but my concerns are first he has
been in a high profile position for a while and made the right
noises but hasn't been able to push through major reforms," said
William Jackson, senior economist at Capital Economics.
"The rest of the cabinet seems to be (President Tayyip)
Erdogan loyalists and the new PM seems more malleable to
Erdogan's desires."
Turkish stocks slipped 0.5 percent and the lira
weakened 0.2 percent against the dollar. Finance Minister Naci
Agbal, reappointed to the new cabinet, told Reuters in an
interview that a presidential system would make it easier for
the government to take decisions, pledging to be "swift and
bold" on economic policy.
Other emerging currencies fared little better, with South
Africa's rand slipping 0.4 percent and Russia's rouble
trading flat as the hovering of the dollar close
to an eight-week high took its toll.
Central European bourses rose, with Polish stocks
jumping 1.3 percent to a one-week high.
In the Czech Republic, President Milos Zeman officially
named his long-time ally and economic adviser Jiri Rusnok as the
next central bank governor, putting him in a position to lead
debate on the expected exit next year from a crown cap regime.
Nigerian dollar/naira non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) gained
across the curve - indicating mounting pressure for a
devaluation - after the central bank said on Tuesday it would
adopt a flexible foreign exchange rate regime in a policy U-turn
.
However, there was uncertainty over how the change from a de
facto naira peg to the dollar would be implemented, as
the central bank plans to publish details only in a few days.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 800.90 +12.91 +1.64 +0.85
Czech Rep 886.38 +10.16 +1.16 -7.31
Poland 1854.06 +22.91 +1.25 -0.27
Hungary 26767.45 +55.78 +0.21 +11.90
Romania 6417.77 +11.95 +0.19 -8.37
Greece 646.31 +4.23 +0.66 +2.37
Russia 912.29 +20.81 +2.33 +20.51
South Africa 47638.66 +604.89 +1.29 +4.02
Turkey 79157.08 -277.52 -0.35 +10.36
China 2815.28 -6.39 -0.23 -20.45
India 25882.73 +577.26 +2.28 -0.90
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2016
Czech Rep 27.03 27.02 -0.03 -0.10
Poland 4.42 4.42 +0.01 -3.66
Hungary 314.70 314.94 +0.08 -0.02
Romania 4.50 4.51 +0.15 +0.44
Serbia 122.76 122.76 +0.00 -1.05
Russia 65.87 65.97 +0.15 +10.75
Kazakhstan 336.06 335.94 -0.04 +1.32
Ukraine 25.09 25.11 +0.08 -4.54
South Africa 15.68 15.64 -0.25 -1.41
Kenya 100.55 100.70 +0.15 +1.64
Israel 3.86 3.85 -0.22 +0.79
Turkey 2.94 2.94 -0.08 -0.94
China 6.56 6.56 -0.10 -1.06
India 67.35 67.62 +0.41 -1.70
Brazil 3.57 3.57 +0.08 +10.99
Mexico 18.44 18.47 +0.20 -6.86
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 417 -2 .02 7 15.54 1
All data taken from Reuters at #N/A *The record could not be
found GMT.
Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S.
close at 2130 GMT.
(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Gareth Jones)