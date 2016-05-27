By Karin Strohecker LONDON, May 27 Emerging stocks enjoyed their first weekly gains since mid-April on Friday but currencies remained under pressure as investors remained divided on the prospect of a June interest rate rise in the United States. MSCI's emerging equity index gained 0.7 percent on the day and is up 3 percent so far this week, lifted by gains in bourses across Asia, South Africa, Turkey and central and eastern Europe . The gains snap a five-week long losing streak for the index. But uncertainty over the future trajectory of U.S. Federal Reserve interest rates kept currencies on an uncertain footing as investors cashed in recent gains. South Africa's rand, Turkey's lira and Russia's rouble all weakened against the dollar on the day. "The Fed hike is an interesting one: If it does happen in June, it will be negative but the market is really schizophrenic about it," said Paul Fage, senior emerging markets strategist at TD Securities. Markets now see a roughly 26 percent chance of an interest rate rise in June from the U.S. Federal Reserve, down from 34 percent a day ago, according to CME FedWatch. That follows on lacklustre data and comments from a Fed policymaker who cited Brexit risks from Britain's referendum on June 23. However, at the start of the month markets had priced no hikes in June, and the increase in expectations over the month has adversely impacted emerging assets with many economies looking vulnerable to higher borrowing costs. "There is money looking to go into emerging markets and there is a certain appetite for risk, but it is cautious and most certainly not gung-ho," Fage said. Turkey's lira weakened 0.5 percent against the dollar, undermined by data showing the number of foreign tourists visiting dropped by 28 percent in April. That was the biggest drop in 17 years, amid tensions with Russia and security concerns after a series of bombings. New political concerns also surfaced as it emerged that Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek - a key economic reformer whose reappointment this week had initially reassured investors - will see his responsibilities shrink in the new cabinet. "We believe that political risks will not stay out of the headlines for long," Citi analysts wrote in a note to clients. Oil prices rallying over the week and briefly piercing the $50 dollar ceiling on Thursday had provided some support. But a 1.5 percent slide on Friday weighed on Russia's rouble, which weakened 0.3 percent. Across central and eastern Europe, currencies eased against the euro albeit in a market rendered less liquid than usual by Warsaw's closure for a national holiday. Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg on year Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 809.16 +6.23 +0.78 +1.89 Czech Rep 890.21 -1.09 -0.12 -6.91 Poland 1853.14 +3.87 +0.21 -0.32 Hungary 26865.59 +208.78 +0.78 +12.31 Romania 6482.47 +41.46 +0.64 -7.45 Greece 646.91 +1.51 +0.23 +2.46 Russia 914.45 -4.34 -0.47 +20.79 South Africa 47912.44 +76.69 +0.16 +4.62 Turkey 78257.96 +222.33 +0.28 +9.11 China 2821.54 -0.91 -0.03 -20.28 India 26624.06 +257.38 +0.98 +1.94 Currencies Latest Prev Local Local close currency currency % change % change in 2016 Czech Rep 27.01 27.02 +0.04 -0.04 Poland 4.40 4.40 +0.03 -3.25 Hungary 313.88 314.00 +0.04 +0.24 Romania 4.51 4.50 -0.05 +0.31 Serbia 123.29 123.37 +0.06 -1.48 Russia 65.99 65.86 -0.20 +10.54 Kazakhstan 335.56 334.06 -0.45 +1.47 Ukraine 25.13 25.10 -0.12 -4.69 South Africa 15.54 15.52 -0.17 -0.52 Kenya 100.55 100.80 +0.25 +1.64 Israel 3.84 3.83 -0.42 +1.17 Turkey 2.94 2.93 -0.25 -0.79 China 6.56 6.55 -0.09 -1.04 India 66.97 66.92 -0.08 -1.15 Brazil 3.58 3.58 +0.03 +10.59 Mexico 18.49 18.45 -0.25 -7.15 Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 420 0 .01 7 17.18 1 For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jus35t For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/weh36s For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jun28s For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Reporting by Karin Strohecker, Editing by Angus MacSwan)