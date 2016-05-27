By Karin Strohecker
LONDON, May 27 Emerging stocks enjoyed their
first weekly gains since mid-April on Friday but currencies
remained under pressure as investors remained divided on the
prospect of a June interest rate rise in the United States.
MSCI's emerging equity index gained 0.7 percent on
the day and is up 3 percent so far this week, lifted by gains in
bourses across Asia, South Africa, Turkey and
central and eastern Europe .
The gains snap a five-week long losing streak for the index.
But uncertainty over the future trajectory of U.S. Federal
Reserve interest rates kept currencies on an uncertain footing
as investors cashed in recent gains. South Africa's rand,
Turkey's lira and Russia's rouble all weakened
against the dollar on the day.
"The Fed hike is an interesting one: If it does happen in
June, it will be negative but the market is really schizophrenic
about it," said Paul Fage, senior emerging markets strategist at
TD Securities.
Markets now see a roughly 26 percent chance of an interest
rate rise in June from the U.S. Federal Reserve, down from 34
percent a day ago, according to CME FedWatch. That follows on
lacklustre data and comments from a Fed policymaker who cited
Brexit risks from Britain's referendum on June 23.
However, at the start of the month markets had priced no
hikes in June, and the increase in expectations over the month
has adversely impacted emerging assets with many economies
looking vulnerable to higher borrowing costs.
"There is money looking to go into emerging markets and
there is a certain appetite for risk, but it is cautious and
most certainly not gung-ho," Fage said.
Turkey's lira weakened 0.5 percent against the dollar,
undermined by data showing the number of foreign tourists
visiting dropped by 28 percent in April. That was the biggest
drop in 17 years, amid tensions with Russia and security
concerns after a series of bombings.
New political concerns also surfaced as it emerged that
Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek - a key economic reformer
whose reappointment this week had initially reassured investors
- will see his responsibilities shrink in the new cabinet.
"We believe that political risks will not stay out of the
headlines for long," Citi analysts wrote in a note to clients.
Oil prices rallying over the week and briefly
piercing the $50 dollar ceiling on Thursday had provided some
support. But a 1.5 percent slide on Friday weighed on Russia's
rouble, which weakened 0.3 percent.
Across central and eastern Europe, currencies
eased against the euro albeit in a market rendered
less liquid than usual by Warsaw's closure for a national
holiday.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 809.16 +6.23 +0.78 +1.89
Czech Rep 890.21 -1.09 -0.12 -6.91
Poland 1853.14 +3.87 +0.21 -0.32
Hungary 26865.59 +208.78 +0.78 +12.31
Romania 6482.47 +41.46 +0.64 -7.45
Greece 646.91 +1.51 +0.23 +2.46
Russia 914.45 -4.34 -0.47 +20.79
South Africa 47912.44 +76.69 +0.16 +4.62
Turkey 78257.96 +222.33 +0.28 +9.11
China 2821.54 -0.91 -0.03 -20.28
India 26624.06 +257.38 +0.98 +1.94
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2016
Czech Rep 27.01 27.02 +0.04 -0.04
Poland 4.40 4.40 +0.03 -3.25
Hungary 313.88 314.00 +0.04 +0.24
Romania 4.51 4.50 -0.05 +0.31
Serbia 123.29 123.37 +0.06 -1.48
Russia 65.99 65.86 -0.20 +10.54
Kazakhstan 335.56 334.06 -0.45 +1.47
Ukraine 25.13 25.10 -0.12 -4.69
South Africa 15.54 15.52 -0.17 -0.52
Kenya 100.55 100.80 +0.25 +1.64
Israel 3.84 3.83 -0.42 +1.17
Turkey 2.94 2.93 -0.25 -0.79
China 6.56 6.55 -0.09 -1.04
India 66.97 66.92 -0.08 -1.15
Brazil 3.58 3.58 +0.03 +10.59
Mexico 18.49 18.45 -0.25 -7.15
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 420 0 .01 7 17.18 1
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker, Editing by Angus MacSwan)