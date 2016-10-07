By Karin Strohecker LONDON, Oct 7 Emerging stocks and currencies fell on Friday as fears of a hard Brexit for Britain weighed on global markets, and investors waited for key U.S. jobs data, though shares looked likely to show a weekly gain. MSCI's emerging market benchmark fell 0.3 percent with bourses across Asia and emerging Europe racking up solid losses. The index took its lead from major bourses slipping lower amid concerns that Britain's divorce from the EU will be messier and costlier for the economy than expected, which saw sterling plunge to a three decade low. Closely watched U.S. payroll data out later on Friday added to frayed nerves, with a Reuters poll predicting an increase of 175,000. Initial jobless benefit claims in the world's largest economy out on Thursday were unexpectedly strong, indicating the U.S. labour market was holding firm and supporting the prospect of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike. "There's a bit of worry it will come in strong and then the speculation about a rate hike will intensify," said Per Hammarlund, chief emerging markets strategist at SEB. "Investors just want to make sure there won't be any surprises about the December rate hike - that's pretty much priced in now, in EM at least - but if you see stronger than expected growth ... you could be looking at more than two rate hikes next year and that could put a wet blanket over the rally." Yet over the week, the emerging stocks benchmark was on track for a 1.2 percent rise. With the dollar up 0.2 percent on the day and on track for a 1.6 percent jump on the week, currencies looked more sombre. Turkey's lira and South Africa's rand both weakened around half a percentage point against the greenback, and both were on track for weekly losses of nearly 2 percent. Russia's rouble slipped 0.3 percent, though was poised for a third week of gains shadowing oil prices, which are firmly back above the $50 per barrel threshold. Across central and eastern Europe, currencies fared more mixed. The Hungarian forint strengthened against the euro for the sixth straight session gaining 0.1 percent and touching its strongest level in 17 months in early trade. Poland's zloty weakened 0.2 percent on the day, but was on track for its fifth straight week of gains. Foreign currency reserve data from a number of emerging market economies also painted a mixed picture. Chinese foreign exchange reserves fell for a third straight month in September and by slightly more than markets had expected, suggesting fresh capital outflows from the world's second-largest economy. Yet in South Africa, net and gross reserves both beat forecasts. Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg on year Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 914.61 -2.43 -0.26 +15.17 Czech Rep 891.13 +1.75 +0.20 -6.82 Poland 1756.45 -5.45 -0.31 -5.52 Hungary 28401.79 +2.20 +0.01 +18.73 Romania 6933.65 -10.79 -0.16 -1.01 Greece 574.91 +0.69 +0.12 -8.94 Russia 1006.63 +2.38 +0.24 +32.97 South Africa 45280.24 +229.16 +0.51 -1.13 Turkey 77768.51 -126.21 -0.16 +8.42 China 3005.51 +7.03 +0.23 -15.08 India 28057.34 -48.87 -0.17 +7.43 Currencies Latest Prev Local Local close currency currency % change % change in 2016 Czech Rep 27.02 27.00 -0.06 -0.07 Poland 4.28 4.28 -0.17 -0.60 Hungary 303.95 304.17 +0.07 +3.52 Romania 4.49 4.47 -0.39 +0.60 Serbia 123.04 123.14 +0.08 -1.28 Russia 62.29 62.09 -0.32 +17.11 Kazakhstan 330.70 332.70 +0.60 +2.96 Ukraine 25.80 25.87 +0.27 -7.16 South Africa 13.92 13.87 -0.37 +11.06 Kenya 101.25 101.20 -0.05 +0.94 Israel 3.79 3.78 -0.20 +2.56 Turkey 3.06 3.04 -0.56 -4.54 China 6.67 6.67 -0.00 -2.65 India 66.71 66.69 -0.03 -0.77 Brazil 3.23 3.23 +0.09 +22.70 Mexico 19.32 19.23 -0.47 -11.14 Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 348 -1 .01 7 70.44 1 All data taken from Reuters at 09:14 GMT. Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S. close at 2130 GMT. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jus35t For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/weh36s For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jun28s For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Additional reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Andrew Heavens)