By Karin Strohecker
LONDON, Feb 2 The Turkish lira and the Mexican
peso surged to multi-week highs on Thursday, leading emerging
markets which took heart from a weaker dollar after the U.S.
Federal Reserve gave no hint of accelerating rate hikes.
The greenback slipped to an 11-week low against a basket of
currencies after the Fed held interest rates on Wednesday in its
first meeting since President Donald Trump took office. While
painting a fairly upbeat picture of the economy, it gave no
firm signal on the timing of its next rate move.
The peso strengthened nearly 1 percent to hit its
strongest level in six weeks while South Africa's rand
added 0.6 percent.
The lira meanwhile rose as much as 1.5 percent to hit
a three-week high, its fourth straight day of gains after
suffering the worst January in almost a quarter of a century.
"One (factor) is the broad-based weakness of the dollar -
this is something we are seeing across the market," said Murat
Toprak, FX strategist at HSBC.
Toprak said markets had started to unwind some of the
extreme lira short positions of recent days.
"Also, the liquidity tightening policy of the Turkish
central bank is starting to produce some effects, with the
average cost of funding of banks above 10 percent providing
support for the lira," said Toprak, who nonetheless remains
"cautious" on the currency.
The lira and the peso - both among the worst performing
emerging market currencies this year - have been lightning rods
for emerging market investors' angst over Trump's policy
direction. tmsnrt.rs/2e7eoml
Russia's rouble strengthened 0.7 percent, supported
by rising oil prices, ahead of a central bank meeting on
Friday - the first since policy makers introduced a
dollar-buying programme last week.
The new budget rule starting in February is aimed at
shielding the economy from oil price swings and replenishing
reserves. The International Monetary Fund has welcomed the new
budget rule.
Emerging stocks rose 0.3 percent, edging closer to
the near-three month high hit in mid-January with bourses in
Moscow, Turkey and emerging Europe
lifting the index.
Investors were also awaiting the outcome of a policy meeting
at the Czech central bank. Analysts expect the bank will remove
its cap on currency strength in the second quarter of the year
and have been piling into crown assets, even though the bank has
said it would not rush into the move.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 915.92 +2.92 +0.32 +6.22
Czech Rep 941.07 +2.84 +0.30 +2.11
Poland 2069.97 -9.13 -0.44 +6.27
Hungary 32646.18 +62.00 +0.19 +2.01
Romania 7516.99 -10.95 -0.15 +6.10
Greece 623.77 +4.72 +0.76 -3.09
Russia 1179.24 +11.71 +1.00 +2.34
South Africa 45891.13 -321.70 -0.70 +4.53
Turkey 86979.79 +131.82 +0.15 +11.31
China 3159.17 +9.61 +0.31 +1.79
India 28215.88 +74.24 +0.26 +5.97
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2017
Czech Rep 27.02 27.01 -0.05 -0.04
Poland 4.31 4.30 -0.06 +2.27
Hungary 308.30 309.10 +0.26 +0.17
Romania 4.53 4.54 +0.32 +0.17
Serbia 123.93 123.98 +0.04 -0.47
Russia 59.67 60.05 +0.64 +2.67
Kazakhstan 325.20 324.71 -0.15 +2.60
Ukraine 26.98 26.85 -0.46 +0.09
South Africa 13.38 13.46 +0.62 +2.65
Kenya 103.70 103.80 +0.10 -1.28
Israel 3.76 3.77 +0.19 +2.33
Turkey 3.73 3.77 +1.00 -5.50
China 6.88 6.88 +0.00 +0.96
India 67.41 67.40 -0.02 +0.79
Brazil 3.13 3.13 -0.00 +3.99
Mexico 20.54 20.70 +0.78 +0.84
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 348 0 .07 7 50.76 1
All data taken from Reuters at 10:15 GMT.
Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S.
close at 2130 GMT.
(Additional reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by Richard
Lough)