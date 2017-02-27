LONDON Feb 27 Emerging market stocks fell on
Monday although currencies mostly strengthened against a
lacklustre dollar as investors awaited policy direction from the
White House on a range of issues.
MSCI's emerging market index fell 0.3 percent
after tumbling nearly 1 percent on Friday, with bourses across
much of Asia , South Africa,
Russia and Greece chalking up losses.
Chinese mainland blue chips fell 0.8 percent,
their biggest one-day loss for two months as Beijing's security
regulator ramped up its crack down on speculators.
Hong Kong shares slipped to 12-day lows.
But currencies started the week on a brighter note. Russia's
rouble recorded its biggest gain for two weeks, rising
1.3 percent and matching a jump in oil prices. Turkey's
lira rose 0.5 percent, reversing some of Friday's losses.
But China's yuan and South Africa's rand both
weakened against the dollar.
"The dollar is trying to move higher and emerging markets
currencies are very sensitive to 10-year U.S. Treasury yields -
if you have a sharp rise in 10-year yields you see quite a sell
off in emerging markets," ABN Amro foreign exchange strategist
Georgette Boele said.
Much of investors' focus was on Tuesday, when U.S. President
Donald Trump is scheduled to speak to a joint session of
Congress and unveil some elements of his plans to cut taxes and
boost infrastructure spending.
J.P.Morgan analysts told clients they expected Trump's
speech to "probably contain more negative EM language" though no
dramatic anti-trade actions but that they were generally waiting
for announcements on U.S trade policy to determine how these
would affect emerging markets.
"This year, emerging market assets have been outperforming,
putting managers in a bind: Do we keep waiting for the eventual
anti-emerging market U.S. trade measures, or were all these
threats just a negotiations tactic that will eventually lead to
growth-positive compromises?" they said in a note.
In Israel, policy makers are expected to leave short-term
interest rates unchanged at 0.1 percent for a 24th straight
month amid benign inflation partly due to a strong shekel, with
the central bank having intervened to contain the currency.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 940.16 -3.36 -0.36 +9.03
Czech Rep 959.28 -0.77 -0.08 +4.09
Poland 2212.16 +0.12 +0.01 +13.57
Hungary 33068.95 +182.92 +0.56 +3.33
Romania 7973.97 +20.10 +0.25 +12.55
Greece 645.37 -4.15 -0.64 +0.27
Russia 1132.45 +3.36 +0.30 -1.73
South Africa 44550.82 -29.69 -0.07 +1.48
Turkey 88122.78 -135.67 -0.15 +12.78
China 3229.17 -24.26 -0.75 +4.04
India 28803.61 -89.36 -0.31 +8.18
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2017
Czech Rep 27.00 27.01 +0.03 +0.02
Poland 4.31 4.31 -0.05 +2.16
Hungary 307.89 308.23 +0.11 +0.30
Romania 4.51 4.52 +0.28 +0.59
Serbia 123.82 123.85 +0.02 -0.38
Russia 57.73 58.47 +1.28 +6.12
Kazakhstan 312.34 311.66 -0.22 +6.82
Ukraine 27.04 26.90 -0.52 -0.15
South Africa 12.94 12.96 +0.14 +6.13
Kenya 103.30 103.50 +0.19 -0.90
Israel 3.68 3.69 +0.23 +4.62
Turkey 3.59 3.61 +0.43 -1.77
China 6.87 6.86 -0.07 +1.08
India 66.73 66.62 -0.16 +1.83
Brazil 3.11 3.11 -0.00 +4.60
Mexico 19.85 19.91 +0.29 +4.36
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 335 -2 .06 7 65.62 1
All data taken from Reuters at 10:07 GMT. Currency percent
change calculated from the daily U.S.close at 2130 GMT.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2017, see tmsnrt.rs/2e7eoml
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2017, see tmsnrt.rs/2dZbdP5
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see)
(Additional reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Louise
Ireland)