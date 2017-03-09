By Claire Milhench
| LONDON, March 9
LONDON, March 9 A fresh spike in U.S. Treasury
yields and oil prices' plunge to three-month lows sent emerging
stocks down more than one percent on Thursday, while the rand
and the lira weakened against the dollar.
U.S. 10-year yields were at their highest level
since December and the dollar rose after robust U.S.
private sector jobs data suggested the Federal Reserve might
tighten policy faster than markets have currently priced in.
"If the U.S. (economy) continues to surprise on the upside
like this, the market is afraid it will have to revise its rate
hike expectations for the year from three (hikes) to four," said
Per Hammarlund, chief emerging markets strategist at SEB.
MSCI's emerging stocks index touched one-month
lows, with bourses in Hong Kong, Taiwan, China
and Poland losing as much as 1.2
percent.
Average yield spreads on emerging sovereign bonds over U.S.
Treasuries widened to 305 bps, a near one-week high.
Russian dollar-denominated stocks slumped almost 3
percent to three-month lows, hurt by a 5 percent fall in oil
prices on Wednesday when Russian markets were closed.
The rouble-denominated index fell 1.4 percent, dipping
below 2,000 points for the first time in 2017.
The yuan slipped after data showed producer
inflation surging to a near nine-year high in February, whilst
consumer prices cooled.
The South African rand weakened around 1 percent to
the dollar and the Turkish lira slipped 0.5 percent, with
both currencies near one-month lows.
Turkey, one of the emerging economies most exposed to a U.S.
rate hike, is also embroiled in a row with Germany over Turkey's
imprisonment of a Turkish-German journalist.
The Czech crown's euro exchange rate implied in the
six-month forwards market touched two-month lows at
26.88 after Czech inflation rose to 2.5 percent year-on-year,
the highest since November 2012.
Some investors reckon huge recent capital inflows have
overdone expectations of massive crown appreciation once the
exchange rate cap is scrapped.
"Taken together with the large rise in capital inflows
related to speculation on the koruna, the chances of the
(central bank) removing the exchange rate ceiling earlier in Q2
are rising," Liam Carson, emerging Europe economist at Capital
Economics, said in a note.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 924.40 -10.50 -1.12 +7.21
Czech Rep 974.02 +1.78 +0.18 +5.69
Poland 2198.11 -15.13 -0.68 +12.84
Hungary 32454.87 -92.50 -0.28 +1.41
Romania 7870.03 -29.38 -0.37 +11.08
Greece 651.31 +2.00 +0.31 +1.19
Russia 1066.53 -30.91 -2.82 -7.45
South Africa 43981.06 -345.29 -0.78 +0.18
Turkey 89032.85 -452.05 -0.51 +13.94
China 3216.58 -24.08 -0.74 +3.64
India 28941.85 +39.91 +0.14 +8.70
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2017
Czech Rep 27.02 27.02 -0.01 -0.04
Poland 4.31 4.31 -0.17 +2.08
Hungary 310.28 310.72 +0.14 -0.47
Romania 4.54 4.53 -0.10 -0.10
Serbia 123.70 123.72 +0.02 -0.28
Russia 58.92 58.87 -0.08 +3.97
Kazakhstan 316.59 315.17 -0.45 +5.39
Ukraine 26.86 26.95 +0.34 +0.52
South Africa 13.25 13.13 -0.89 +3.65
Kenya 102.45 102.50 +0.05 -0.08
Israel 3.69 3.69 -0.15 +4.23
Turkey 3.76 3.75 -0.47 -6.29
China 6.91 6.91 +0.04 +0.50
India 66.79 66.76 -0.05 +1.73
Brazil 3.16 3.16 +0.04 +2.92
Mexico 19.75 19.67 -0.42 +4.89
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 327 1 .14 7 59.07 1
(Editing by Susan Fenton)