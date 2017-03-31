By Karin Strohecker
| LONDON, March 31
LONDON, March 31 South African assets took a
tumble on Friday after President Jacob Zuma fired Finance
Minister Pravin Gordhan following days of speculation, replacing
him with the relatively unknown head of home affairs Malusi
Gigaba.
The rand dropped as much as 2.4 percent in a fifth
straight session of losses before regaining some ground against
the dollar. It is poised for a weekly loss of nearly 8 percent
-- its worst week in 15 months.
Local bonds were hit hard, with yields in the benchmark
flirting with the 9 percent mark while Eurobond yields
soared across the curve.
The sacking of Gordhan, seen as a steady and reliable hand
in policymaking by investors, came as part of a wider cabinet
reshuffle, the latest chapter exposing deepening rifts and
divisions within the government of Africa's most industrialised
economy.
The turmoil comes as South Africa is facing reviews by
credit ratings agencies that could see it lose investment-grade
status and make it more costly to borrow.
"There could be potential political ramifications of the
cabinet reshuffle, as reflected by indications by opposition
parties for a vote of no-confidence and impeachment motion,"
JPMorgan Chase's Sonja Keller wrote in a note to clients.
She added that she did not expect a substantial shift in the
policy framework in the next 12-18 months, although "this recent
rhetoric may lead ratings agencies and market participants to
perceive a greater level of policy uncertainty near-term".
JPMorgan Chase has cut its position in South African local
bonds and currency to medium-weight from overweight, Keller
said,
Poised for monthly losses, the rand was still on track to
end the quarter 2 percent stronger as emerging market assets
enjoyed a buoyant start to the year.
With the dollar on track for its worst quarter in a year,
currencies elsewhere ended the week and month on a brighter
note.
Russia's rouble, up 0.3 percent on the day, was on
track for a monthly rise of 4.5 percent and a quarterly gain of
nearly 10 percent -- the strongest quarter since the start of
2012 -- as the country emerges from a bruising recession and
supported by stabilising oil prices.
Turkey's lira strengthened 0.3 percent as data showed
the economy grew a greater-than-expected 2.9 percent in 2016,
bouncing back in the final three months of the year after a
contraction in the third quarter.
The lira is on track to eke out gains for a second month but
not enough to make up for a dismal start to the year, and is
poised for a fourth straight quarter of weakening.
Emerging stocks -- on track for the third
consecutive months of gain and their best quarter since the
start of 2012 -- fell 0.8 percent on the day, with bourses in
Asia chalking up heavy losses.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2017, see tmsnrt.rs/2e7eoml
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2017, see tmsnrt.rs/2dZbdP5
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see)
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 961.21 -8.26 -0.85 +11.47
Czech Rep 981.98 -1.69 -0.17 +6.55
Poland 2199.00 -10.10 -0.46 +12.89
Hungary 31895.89 -248.78 -0.77 -0.33
Romania 8054.19 +35.72 +0.45 +13.68
Greece 665.71 -4.71 -0.70 +3.43
Russia 1130.03 -7.23 -0.64 -1.94
South Africa 45318.78 +98.39 +0.22 +3.23
Turkey 89278.74 -3.51 +0.00 +14.26
China 3222.60 +12.37 +0.39 +3.83
India 29598.47 -48.95 -0.17 +11.16
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2017
Czech Rep 27.04 27.12 +0.30 -0.13
Poland 4.22 4.21 -0.24 +4.34
Hungary 308.71 308.51 -0.06 +0.04
Romania 4.55 4.55 +0.06 -0.26
Serbia 123.77 123.85 +0.06 -0.34
Russia 56.02 56.08 +0.10 +9.36
Kazakhstan 313.20 314.81 +0.51 +6.53
Ukraine 27.01 26.95 -0.22 -0.04
South Africa 13.47 13.29 -1.36 +1.91
Kenya 102.80 102.90 +0.10 -0.42
Israel 3.63 3.63 -0.02 +6.08
Turkey 3.64 3.65 +0.23 -3.18
China 6.89 6.89 -0.07 +0.75
India 64.85 64.85 +0.00 +4.78
Brazil 3.15 3.15 -0.02 +3.32
Mexico 18.67 18.72 +0.23 +10.93
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 325 1 .11 7 69.37 1
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Vin Shahrestani)