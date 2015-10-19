LONDON Oct 19 Some emerging currencies chalked
up modest gains on Monday and stocks struggled higher after a
slew of Chinese data kept the prospect of more stimulus from
Beijing alive, though a drop in oil prices weighed on Russian
assets.
Economic growth in the world's second-largest economy came
in a touch better-than-expected but dipped below 7 percent for
the first time since the global financial crisis, ratcheting up
pressure on Beijing to cut interest rates and take measures to
stoke activity, and weighing on the yuan.
South Korea's won hit a 3-1/2-month high while South
Africa's rand and Turkey's lira both strengthened 0.3 percent
against the dollar, with the greenback overall nudging higher.
Meanwhile, MSCI's emerging market stock index edged 0.2
percent higher, with Chinese mainland shares closing flat while
many bourses elsewhere nudged higher.
"It was a relatively comfortable level. It shows that China
is not falling off a cliff but it is not recovering fast enough
to warrant a reduction in stimulus," said Ilan Solot, emerging
markets strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman of the growth
data. "In terms of risk this was a kind of sweet spot."
Yet in Russia, the rouble weakened around 1 percent and
stocks matched that fall as oil prices fell more than 1 percent
lower, sliding below $50 a barrel.
In central and eastern Europe, currencies traded flat to
slightly lower against the euro.
In Poland, the zloty and stocks eased ahead of a slew of
economic data and amid caution ahead of Sunday elections where
the opposition Law and Justice party -- regarded as less
business-friendly -- is expected to triumph over the ruling
Civic Platform.
In Egypt, stocks nudged higher and the pound was flat after
weakening on Sunday in a central bank sale and the parallel
market as the country's long-awaited parliamentary election got
underway.
The elections, repeatedly postponed, are taking place over
two rounds on Oct 18-19 and Nov 22-23, with final results
expected in December.
(Additional reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Mark
Potter)