LONDON Oct 20 Chinese mainland shares touched
two-month highs on Tuesday as investors bet on more stimulus
following the recent raft of lacklustre data, but the gains did
not extend to broader emerging equities.
Chinese indexes in Shanghai and Shenzen
rose more than 1 percent to the highest since late August.
But MSCI's main emerging equity index slipped 0.4
percent, dragged lower by a subdued performance in Hong Kong
.
China's third quarter GDP data on Monday was slightly
better-than-expected at 6.9 percent, but not so strong that it
would head off further stimulus measures. This could account for
the bounce in Chinese stocks, said William Jackson, senior
emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.
"There were concerns about a slowdown in China and debt
levels in emerging markets and looking at the data, some of the
sell off seemed a bit excessive," Jackson said, adding upcoming
growth data from emerging markets would show if the sell off
reflected the economic reality.
China will launch its first overseas "dim sum" renminbi bond
from London later on Tuesday, with initial guidance at 3.3
percent for the one-year issue. The net proceeds from the
unrated, fixed-rate, senior unsecured notes will be used to
support the Chinese central bank's functions.
Axa IM's head of Asian fixed income Jim Veneau said in a
note that this level was attractive since 10-year onshore bonds
yielded only 3 percent.
Currency performance was mixed despite dollar weakness.
The lira and the rand both firmed 0.5 percent
but Asian currencies such as the ringgit and rupiah
slipped around 1 percent against the dollar, to near
two-week lows as they felt the heat from China's slowdown fears.
The Hungarian forint was flat against the euro
though it could weaken if the central bank's policy meeting
later in the day yields a dovish message after the recent fall
in inflation.
One key risk for emerging markets is the possibility of
contagion from Brazil, where Finance Minister Joaquim Levy is
under heavy pressure as he tries to push through vital austerity
measures.
Brazilian bond yield spreads over U.S. Treasuries were
stable on the EMBI Global index after jumping 20 basis points on
Monday.
Brazil's central bank, which starts a two-day meeting on
Tuesday, is expected to hold interest rates at 14.25 percent
despite rising inflation expectations.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see )
(Editing by Mark Potter)