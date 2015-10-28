LONDON Oct 28 Emerging market equities slipped
for a third straight day on Wednesday, with investors cautious
before the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision, while
the Russian rouble rebounded after falling almost 4 percent on
Tuesday.
The benchmark emerging equity index was down 0.5
percent, dragged lower by weak Asian stock markets. Chinese
mainland shares retreated almost 2 percent and
other bourses in Hong Kong and Jakarta sold off
by 0.8 percent and 1.4 percent respectively.
Investors have been taking risk off the table before
Wednesday's Fed rate decision. While the consensus is for no
change after a run of weaker-than-expected U.S. data, this is
unlikely to lift emerging market assets given the poor
fundamentals in most of these economies.
"It's not very surprising to see this risk-off action," said
Murat Toprak, FX strategist at HSBC. "If they don't hike because
the U.S. economy is weak, how can this be positive for the
global economy and emerging markets? That explains the fragile
market sentiment."
Emerging stocks have been seeking fresh impetus after an
early October rally petered out mid-month.
Investors pumped a net $13.9 billion into emerging markets
in October, the first monthly inflows since June, on
expectations that the Fed is likely to delay raising rates until
next year.
Data from the Institute of International Finance showed that
an estimated $6.2 billion went into equities and $7.7 billion
into bonds. But it was unclear whether this could be sustained
given the poor economic backdrop.
In currencies, the Russian rouble rallied 1.35
percent against the dollar after falling almost 4 percent on
Tuesday. That sell-off was attributed to weak oil prices. Brent
crude futures are down over 11 percent since Oct. 9, but
rose about 40 cents on Wednesday to around $47.20 a barrel.
The Turkish lira firmed 0.5 percent against the
dollar as Turkey's central bank raised its inflation forecasts
and reiterated it would keep monetary policy tight for as long
as necessary.
Turkey will go to the polls again this weekend, but another
hung parliament is considered the most likely outcome.
The South African rand also firmed 0.5 percent
against the dollar, although its central bank warned the South
African economy remained at risk from a Fed rate rise due to its
rising levels of external debt.
The rand has fallen almost 15 percent against the dollar in
2015, tumbling to an all-time low in August.
Poland's zloty remained under pressure, down 0.11 percent
against the euro, as the market continued to fret about the
policy implications of the eurosceptic Law and Justice party's
weekend election victory.
