LONDON Oct 29 Emerging market equities slid to
three-week lows on Thursday and currencies weakened after the
U.S. Federal Reserve left the door open for a rate rise in
December.
MSCI's emerging equity index retreated 1.4 percent
to its lowest level since Oct. 8 after the Fed left interest
rates unchanged at its October meeting but failed to repeat
earlier warnings about the impact of slower global growth on the
U.S. economy.
Speculation that a rate increase might be back on the cards
drove up the dollar and U.S. bond yields, re-igniting fears over
capital outflows from emerging markets.
"There is some influence from the stronger dollar on all EM
currencies today," said Tatiana Orlova, a senior economist for
Russia, CIS and Israel at RBS. "From now on, markets will be
closely watching the wording of Fed (officials), which will just
add to volatility for emerging markets over the next couple of
months."
Asian shares sold off, with Hong Kong down 0.6
percent and Jakarta down almost 3 percent to a two-week
low, its third straight day of losses. Russian stocks
slipped almost 2 percent and South African equities were down
almost 1 percent.
The South African rand slipped 0.2 percent against
the dollar and the Russian rouble lost 0.8
percent.
South Africa's deputy central bank governor said its
vulnerability to U.S. tightening was aggravated by its
dependence on external financing to deal with a current account
deficit.
The rouble has also been hammered by falls in crude futures
prices this week, as the market struggles to absorb excess
supply. Orlova said Friday's Russian central bank meeting was
exacerbating volatility.
Investors are almost evenly split over the possibility of
further easing. The need for economic stimulus is clashing with
15 percent-plus inflation levels.
Fiscal policy has already been tightened, with planned wage
freezes in the public sector next year, leading Orlova to
predict a cut: "With fiscal policy this tight, some loosening in
monetary policy is needed."
Thursday is also the deadline for Russia to decide whether
it will participate in Ukraine's debt swap deal. Finance
Minister Anton Siluanov reiterated on Wednesday that the Kremlin
rejected the restructuring.
The Polish zloty edged up 0.3 percent against the
euro after central bank head Marek Belka said the bank's foreign
currency reserves of over $100 billion could be used to defend
the zloty in the event of a speculative attack.
The zloty had sold off earlier in the week after weekend
elections delivered a victory to the euro-sceptic Law and
Justice party.
Later in the day, Mexico is expected to keep interest rates
unchanged at record lows.
(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao, Larry King)