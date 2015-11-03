LONDON Nov 3 Emerging market equities rose for
a third day on Tuesday, tracking global market gains, but
Turkish assets slipped after the ruling party won a decisive
election victory, helping stocks and the lira post their biggest
daily gains in years on Monday.
MSCI's benchmark emerging equity index was up 0.6
percent, with Hong Kong shares up 1 percent. Wall Street
gained on Monday when surveys showed global manufacturing growth
at seven-month highs in October, fuelling hopes the world
economy was turning a corner.
UBS Wealth Management said it was closing its underweight
position in emerging equities, although it remains wary.
"While we think it is too early to call for a turnaround as
(corporate) earnings are still falling, the attractive
valuations combined with the recent tentative stabilization in
the region's economic data could lead to a further improvement
in sentiment towards EM equities," the company said.
Cristian Maggio, head of EM strategy at TD Securities, said
markets were supported by expectations of more quantitative
easing from the European Central Bank and fewer concerns about
China. But he warned that the rebound was fragile.
"I don't see anything particularly significant at this stage
that justifies the extension of the rally," he said.
Turkey's post-election rally stalled, with stocks down 0.8
percent and the lira weakening 0.6 percent
against the dollar.
Equities had rallied over 5 percent on Monday and the lira
made its biggest one-day gain since 2008, after elections
delivered an outright victory for President Tayyip Erdogan's
AKP, ending months of uncertainty.
"The market was surprised by the result, so there was a
strong knee-jerk reaction yesterday, but it has adjusted for the
surprise now," Maggio said.
The result was "short-term positive for assets" but
"long-term negative for the economy", he said, referring to
worries about reform, security and central bank independence.
Underscoring the problems besetting the economy, Turkey
consumer prices jumped 1.55 percent in October, outstripping
forecasts.
Capital Economics forecast headline inflation above 9
percent in the first quarter of 2016, far above the central
bank's 5 percent target.
South African stocks held steady after telecoms
group MTN said Nigeria had renewed its operating
licence after imposing a $5.2 billion fine. MTN shares rose 0.5
percent while the rand slipped 0.4 percent.
The Hungarian forint slipped 0.2 percent against the euro
to near one-month lows after newspapers reported the
central bank would provide an extra 600 billion forints in cheap
loans, extending a funding scheme into 2016.
The Polish zloty firmed 0.2 percent before a
central bank decision on interest rates on Wednesday. The
currency has retreated from nine-month lows set before October
elections that handed victory to the euro-sceptic Law and
Justice party.
Meanwhile, dealers reported that Serbia's central bank was
buying euros to try and stem gains in the dinar. The dinar was
up 0.33 percent against the euro near two-week highs.
Earlier in Asia, the Korean won rose 0.4 percent against the
dollar as data showed inflation at 11-month highs, potentially
ruling out rate cuts in the short term..
