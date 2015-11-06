LONDON Nov 6 Emerging market assets retreated on Friday for the second day in a row as the U.S. dollar flexed its muscles but Chinese stimulus expectations boosted mainland stocks which ended with weekly gains of over 6 percent.

The dollar firmed to three-month highs against a basket of major currencies before the release of U.S. jobs data which could give investors clues on whether interest rates could be raised in December.

MSCI's emerging equity index fell half a percent but is on track to end the first week of November in the black, extending October's 7 percent gains. While Hong Kong stocks fell 0.8 percent HSI>, Chinese mainland shares jumped 2 percent and have risen 25 percent from end-August troughs.

"Recent data is a little bit more favourable, particularly from China," said Sebastien Barbe, head of emerging markets strategy at Credit Agricole, noting latest data from carmaker Ford and GM showed strong vehicle sales in China.

"Compared to one or two months ago, people realize that the no-hard-landing scenario has become increasingly likely."

Barbe added: "If the (jobs) data is stronger than expected we will see a more accelerated normalization of rates in the U.S. and emerging markets could weaken."

The yuan was on track for its worst weekly performance against the dollar since its mid-August devaluation while other emerging currencies also weakened.

The Turkish lira and South African rand slipped 0.4 percent to the dollar, with both countries seen as highly vulnerable to higher U.S. rates. The lira now stands around 4 percent off Monday's post-election high.

Oil's 3 percent fall this week is another headwind for energy exporters such as Russia with the rouble down 1 percent . Kazakhstan's tenge fell 2.5 percent, extending Thursday's 4 percent loss after authorities switched to a hands-off approach to conserve central bank reserves.

Renaissance Capital analyst Oleg Kouzmin said the tenge devaluation was overdone.

"In our base case, we estimate that the tenge could average 260 per dollar in 2016 if oil averages $60 per barrel. This is required to bring Kazakhstan's balance of payments into a healthy state. If oil stays flat at $50, the exchange rate could average 285 per dollar next year," he added.

Kazakh sovereign bond yield spreads were stable at 359 basis points over U.S Treasuries after tightening 40 basis points on Thursday when state oil firm Kazmunaigaz launched a $3.4 billion bond buyback.

Elsewhere, shares in South African telecoms firm MTN fell 0.7 percent though they have eked out a small gain this week following last week's recoerd 17 percent fall due to the imposition of a $5.2 billion fine by Nigerian regulators.

The company is negotiating to reduce the fine, three sources familiar with the talks told Reuters.

MTN 2024 dollar bonds slipped to 94 cents in the dollar, though this is off the lows below 90 hit earlier in the week .

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jus35t

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/weh36s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jun28s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Additional reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Toby Chopra)