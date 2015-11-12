LONDON Nov 12 Emerging equities snapped a
four-day losing streak on Thursday, thanks to a strong
performance by Hong Kong-listed Chinese stocks but currencies
struggled to hold onto recent gains against the dollar.
A 2.4 percent rally in Hong Kong stocks, the best
daily showing in five weeks, helped lift MSCI's benchmark
emerging equity index 0.3 percent.
Later on Thursday MSCI will announce the results of a
semi-annual index review which should see the addition of around
14 U.S.-listed Chinese stocks, such as internet giants Alibaba
and Baidu, to the main emerging markets index.
Broadly however, markets were marking time before speeches
by several U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers who could provide
clues about the interest rate trajectory even though investors
have adjusted to the likelihood of a December rate rise.
"We have had a bit of volatility because of the Fed but the
uncertainty is still out there and I'm afraid it is not going to
go away as the discussion will just switch to how high rates
will go and the pace of that rise," said Viktor Szabo, a
portfolio manager at Aberdeen Asset Management.
Other markets were mixed, with mainland China shares
retreating around 1 percent but Turkish and Polish
markets gaining 0.6 percent and 0.3 percent
respectively.
In bond markets, the Ukrainian Finance Ministry is preparing
to issue new eurobonds to investors who participated in its debt
restructuring programme.
"Trading will restart so there might be some potential for
further tightening," said Szabo.
To date, however, Russia has refused to accept the terms of
the restructuring for a $3 billion bond due in December.
"If no solution is reached to convince Russia to participate
... it seems likely that the IMF Board ... would move ahead and
allow lending to countries in arrears," said Simon
Quijano-Evans, chief EM strategist at Commerzbank.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will arrive in Kiev on
Thursday to assess the progress made under its $17.5 billion
bailout programme.
On currency markets, the South African rand and
Turkish lira struggled to hold on to gains made after two days
of U.S. dollar easing. The rand slipped 0.2 percent, but was
still off a record low hit on Monday, whilst the lira was flat.
The Russian rouble retreated 0.3 percent against the
dollar and Moscow shares slipped 0.9 percent, pressured
by persistent low oil prices.
The Zambian kwacha gained over 4 percent against the dollar
after the central bank sold dollars to support it. On Tuesday
the kwacha had dipped to a record low, hampered by a fall in the
price of copper, one of Zambia's key exports.
Serbia, Chile and Peru are largely expected to keep interest
rates steady ahead of the Fed's December meeting. South Korea
held rates at 1.5 percent for a fifth straight month
and the Philippines kept rates at 4 percent.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see )
(Additional reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Toby Chopra)