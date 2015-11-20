(Corrects para 1 to delete reference to rally in Saudi riyal;
LONDON Nov 20 Emerging stocks extended gains on
Friday and were set for their biggest weekly rise in more than a
month though weaker oil prices forced a pause in Russia's
roaring rally and saw bets rise against the Saudi riyal.
Emerging markets (EM) have benefited from the conviction
that U.S. interest rates will rise very gradually. Many also see
many emerging assets as cheap enough to warrant interest and
China unlikely to descend into crisis.
Citi strategist Luis Costa noted that short-dated U.S.
yields had already repriced significantly, with 2-year yields up
more than 30 basis points in the past month. Fed officials have
also been hammering home the gradual rate rise message.
"This is making markets comfortable, if U.S. short-term
rates don't sell off further we could see more retracement (in
EM assets)," Costa said. "But there will be pockets of weakness;
the price action is ignoring what's happening in commodities."
MSCI's EM equity index touched two-week highs, up
2.5 percent this week. Most currencies too will end the week
with gains, with China's yuan edging up on suspected dollar
sales by state-run banks.
That stabilisation effort came a day after Reuters reported
the yuan could enter the International Monetary Fund's currency
basket at a lower weighting than expected.
But inclusion will be hugely positive for China, with BNP
Paribas calculating that in six years, the yuan could comprise
4.7-6.7 percent of global reserves, implying up to $110 billion
worth of annual yuan buying.
Elsewhere, commodity prices weighed. As oil inched lower,
Russian stocks retreated from nine-month highs, hit this week on
hopes that rapproachement with the West over Syria could lead to
the rollback of sanctions.
The rouble fell 0.7 percent against the dollar but is
up 3 percent this week but Russian local OFZ bonds extended
gains, with 10-year yields at new one-year lows.
Costa said he recently took profit on OFZ trade but will use
market pullbacks to build up positions.
"Some months ago with this level of oil prices, yields would
have been higher," he said. "Russia's macro looks ... stable in
the short-term with potential for disinflation which makes
people keen to play fixed income."
There were new signs of stress in Saudi Arabia where
one-year dollar/riyal forwards rose back to 12-year highs as
investors hedged against the risk of riyal devaluation.
The riyal is pegged to the dollar around 3.75 and
authorities have pledged to hold the peg. They have enough
reserves to do so but low oil prices and fiscal deficits may put
pressure on that promise.
"External speculative pressure on the peg is mounting and
this cannot be ignored," Scotiabank analysts told clients. "The
recent surge in dollar/riyal forwards suggests a rise in concern
about the peg and future path of the riyal."
The South African rand rose 0.4 percent, extending
Thursday's 1-percent gains after a surprise 25 basis-point
interest rate rise. Benchmark bond yields touched
two-week lows.
However, the Zambian kwacha fell 3 percent as copper prices
skidded to new 6-1/2-year lows.
Commodities aside, Hungarian stocks traded near 4-1/2 year
highs and the forint was just off three-week peaks versus the
euro on hopes Fitch could raise the country's
sovereign rating back to investment grade after five years.
