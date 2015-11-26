LONDON Nov 26 Turkish assets remained under
pressure on Thursday as a dispute with Russia over its downed
jet rumbled on, but other emerging equities edged up, snapping a
three-day losing streak.
Turkish stocks fell 0.4 percent, hovering near the
six-week lows hit the previous day, and the lira weakened
0.4 percent against the dollar as tensions remained high in the
wake of Turkey's downing of a Russian warplane on Tuesday.
Russia has said it will keep flying missions near Turkish
airspace and has already begun targeting Turkey's economy by
strengthening control over its food and agricultural imports
from the country.
Analysts at ING said the economic backlash might also extend
to Russia reviewing its natural gas sales to Turkey and an
assessment of Moscow's role in building Turkey's first nuclear
reactor. This could add to pressure on the lira.
"Even though the external rate environment is not too
difficult at present, one should expect further
under-performance of the TRY," they added.
Russian shares gained around 0.2 percent but
the rouble softened slightly against the dollar, tracking
Brent crude oil futures lower.
Investors also remained concerned about Turkey's plans for
an executive presidency, although Deputy Prime
Minister Mehmet Simsek dismissed worries over central bank
independence.
"What has created a bit of volatility is maybe some
changing in the wording of the government programme with regards
to the central bank mandate that has triggered that question
mark in the market," said Murat Toprak, EM strategist at HSBC.
"These sort of questions linger for a long time in the
market."
The benchmark emerging equity index rose 0.29
percent after three days of losses, helped by a rally of over 1
percent in Korea and a flurry of gains across stock
markets in Poland, Hungary and Romania.
But currencies mainly weakened against the dollar
which scaled an eight-and-a-half month high overnight following
better-than-expected U.S. durable goods and jobless claims data.
This reinforced the view that the U.S. Federal Reserve will
raise interest rates in December, creating a stronger headwind
for emerging markets. Commodity producers are already
struggling.
The South African rand weakened 0.67 percent against
the dollar after dipping to a one-week low earlier.
The Zambian kwacha strengthened about 0.5 percent
against the dollar as copper prices recovered and shrugging off
a sharp rise in inflation to 19.5 percent year-on-year in
November.
The World Bank said on Thursday it expected Zambia's
economy, beset by weak copper prices and electricity shortages,
to grow less than 4 percent in 2016.
(Additional reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Hugh
Lawson)