LONDON Nov 27 Emerging market assets ended the
week on a sour note, with major stocks and currencies chalking
up daily and weekly losses as domestic woes were compounded by
new worries over the health of the Chinese economy.
MSCI's broadest emerging market equity index fell 1.2
percent on the day and was on track for an almost 2 percent
weekly loss.
Chinese mainland stocks tumbled more than 5 percent, their
biggest daily drop since the summer slump, on news that the
regulator had widened its probe into brokerages.
Chinese shares had already been fragile, faced with the
prospect of a fresh batch of initial public offerings next week
and falling industrial profits.
Currencies fared little better, with Russia's rouble and
South Africa's rand trading around 0.5 percent weaker against
the dollar, while Turkey's lira slipped 0.2 percent. All are on
track for weekly falls.
Turkish assets have been hammered this week over a stand-off
between Moscow and Ankara over the Turkish downing of a Russian
warplane.
"The outlook for the lira is quite poor," said William
Jackson at Capital Economics. "Turkey has one of the largest
current account deficits in the emerging world, which makes it
vulnerable to any slowdown in capital flows, concerns about
government authoritarianism, encroachment on central bank
independence, and security concerns."
The lira traded at its weakest in four weeks against the
greenback early on Friday and is set to chalk up the steepest
weekly losses since March. Istanbul's main stock index rose 0.5
percent on the day, but was on track for a weekly drop of almost
7 percent - the steepest such loss in nearly two years.
A firmer U.S. dollar and lower oil prices also weighed on
Russian stocks, with rouble-denominated shares down 0.6 percent
on the day and the week.
Trading was generally thin, with subdued activity in the
United States this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
Across central and eastern Europe, currencies traded a touch
lower against the euro with bourses chalking up solid losses as
investors prepared for more monetary easing from the European
Central Bank next week.
The Polish zloty eased by 0.1 percent after hitting its
weakest level in three weeks early in the session, on track for
its second straight week of losses. Investors remain jittery
over Poland's new government, sworn in last week, which is set
to unveil further policy measures.
Stocks in Warsaw slipped 0.6 percent - a fall matched by
bourses in Prague and Budapest, with both Polish and Czech
stocks on track for weekly losses.
Fund flows also showed investors' cautiousness toward
emerging assets. While emerging equity funds recorded four
straight weeks of outflows, their debt peers saw money leave in
17 out of the past 18 weeks, according to a report by Bank of
America Merrill Lynch analysts.
Meanwhile in Zambia, the kwacha strengthened 6 percent and
hit a two month high as a rebound in copper prices and a
government pledge to cut spending and support the struggling
mining sector soothed investors' concerns.
The currency of Africa's second biggest copper producer has
fallen more than 40 percent since the start of the year.
