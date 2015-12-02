LONDON Dec 2 The lira rose 0.5 percent against
the dollar on Wednesday and stocks rallied to 10-day highs,
buoyed by a sharp contraction in Turkey's trade deficit, though
most other emerging assets were broadly weaker.
Currencies and bonds tracked the uncertain mood in world
equity markets, where downbeat U.S. manufacturing data has
stoked uncertainty about the world economy, following on earlier
lacklustre Chinese numbers.
MSCI's main emerging equity index pulled back a touch
after rising 1 percent on Tuesday after the weak U.S.
numbers reinforced belief in a gradual rate rise cycle.
Chinese mainland shares rallied around 3 percent for their
biggest one-day gain in a month on
expectations of more government stimulus but Hong Kong-listed
H-shares rose only 0.4 percent and other Asian bourses
such as Seoul and Taipei retreated .
In Europe, Turkish stocks gained almost 1 percent
while the currency firmed after the release of data showing
November's trade deficit had contracted by 52 percent.
It is benefiting from Western support too, with NATO
planning to help strengthen Ankara's air defences and the
European Union pledging $3 billion in aid and agreeing to speed
up talks on Turkey's accession to the bloc.
William Jackson at Capital Economics noted also that Russian
sanctions imposed after Turkey's downing of a warplane were
softer than feared.
"We've seen a couple of months of relatively good current
account data which shows some external vulnerabilities may be
declining. Plus the promise to speed up EU accession talks has
led to hopes the (ruling) AK Party will re-launch reforms which
stalled a few years ago when accession talks hit a brick wall,"
Jackson said.
Russian stocks rose 0.6 percent but the rouble
weakened 0.2 percent in line with weaker oil prices. With
the sanctions on Turkey, likely to boost food inflation,
investors will watch the results of a rouble bond auction.
In Poland, the zloty stood just off recent five-week lows
against the euro, with the central bank expected to
keep interest rates on hold. The government meanwhile plans a
2016 fiscal deficit of 3.0-3.2 percent of GDP, a level that may
trigger EU deficit penalties.
Jackson linked the zloty's lacklustre performance to
concerns about the populist policies of the Law and Justice
party which took power in October and also won presidential
elections in May.
"Law and Justice seems to be sticking to its election
pledges...you can basically draw a straight line for the zloty
from May until now," he said referring to the currency's roughly
8 percent weakening since then.
The Czech crown meanwhile continued to test its exchange
rate cap versus the euro, the upward pressure likely
intensifying with a smaller-than-expected budget deficit and the
likelihood of more ECB stimulus.
But Credit Suisse economist Mikhail Liluashvili did not
anticipate problems for the central bank.
"They can emphasise they will back the (euro) floor where it
is and are ready to buy unlimited amount of (euro), this should
be enough. There may be more attacks...but the perception is
that the Czech central bank is credible," he added.
Credit Suisse also raised its recommendation on emerging
equities to overweight, saying the worst was over from currency
and margin weakness, and predicting the MSCI index to rally 15
percent by end-2016.
It advised a 20 percent overweight on Turkish stocks.
