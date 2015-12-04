LONDON Dec 4 Emerging stocks fell to 2-1/2-week
lows on Friday while most currencies slipped on disappointment
over the European Central Bank's stimulus package, although
central European assets retraced some of the previous day's
sharp losses.
Investors rushed to unwind hefty short euro positions after
the European Central Bank on Thursday unveiled a bare-minimum
easing package, cutting deposit rates by just 10 basis points
and extending asset purchases by six months.
The euro's biggest rally in seven years took a toll on
investors who had sold the currency to buy emerging assets.
"Some of the consensus positions in recent weeks have been
the euro as a funding currency of choice but yesterday's move
indicated that the ECB may be coming to an end of the line with
easing measures and that this is not a one-sided trade by any
means," said Peter Kinsella, head of EM research at Commerzbank.
"That illustrates that euro-funded EM carry trades won't
function well."
MSCI's benchmark emerging equity index was down
0.84 percent, putting it on course for a second weekly loss,
tracking a move lower on global markets. Chinese stocks fell
almost 2 percent and Hong Kong and South Korean
shares were almost 1 percent lower.
South African stocks slipped 1.6 percent, dragged
lower by a fall of more than 3 percent in MTN after
Nigeria backtracked on the size of the reduction in a fine it
has levied on the telecoms operator.
In emerging Europe, Polish stocks fell 1.4 percent
to new 6-1/2 year lows and were on track for their biggest
weekly loss in more than two years. Turkish stocks were
down 1.26 percent to two-month lows.
The Polish zloty and the Hungarian forint
clawed back some ground against the euro after losing
more than 1 percent on Thursday, but the zloty remained near an
11-month low.
The lira and South African rand lost 0.3 percent as the
dollar strengthened .
Kinsella said that as a result of diminished appetite for
euro carry trades and a strong dollar, there would be "more
gradual weakness in emerging currencies, but no capitulation"
given the huge falls earlier this year.
The rouble was marginally positive, though it remains
on track for a weekly loss of 1.7 percent. Oil prices edged
higher ahead of an OPEC meeting, and Moody's raised the
outlook on Russia's credit rating to stable from negative.
The ratings agency said there was a diminished likelihood of
the Russian economy facing a further intense shock in the next
12-18 months..
Another big emerging economy, South Africa, faces ratings
reviews from Fitch and Standard & Poor's. Fitch is expected to
cut its "BBB" rating by one notch.
Investor focus is now on U.S. non-farm payrolls jobs data
due later on Friday. A solid reading will cement expectations of
an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve in less than two
weeks, adding to dollar strength.
Earlier, the Malaysian ringgit firmed to a six-week
high against the dollar after a sharp rebound in exports.
Brazilian offshore-listed assets stayed firm, with the ADR
of state oil firm Petrobras marked up 1.6 percent in
Frankfurt, adding to gains made after parliament started
proceedings to impeach President Dilma Rousseff.
Analysts at Julius Baer said the equity market gains were
temporary and advised staying underweight Brazil.
"The impeachment process could drag on for months, wasting
valuable time for turning the country around," they said.
(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao)