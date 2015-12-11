* MSCI EM stocks index down for 8th straight day

* Rouble hit hard ahead of central bank meeting

* Yuan on longest slide in a decade, pressures Asia

* South Africa stocks sell off again after fin min sacking

By Marc Jones

LONDON, Dec 11 Emerging market stocks were down for an eighth day running and on course for their worst week since September on Friday, as an expected U.S. rate hike, heavy currency pressures and a torrid run for commodities all took their toll.

Warning signs were flashing far and wide. Russia's rouble slumped 2 percent ahead of a meeting of its central bank, though the most eyecatching move was a 4-1/2 year low for China's yuan and what is now its longest slide in a decade.

The Chinese currency dropped as low as 6.4520 to the dollar , raising questions over just how far Beijing will let it weaken and cranking up the strains on nearby Korea, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia.

Chinese "Exports have been quite weak. If you look at the growth it has been -5 -6 percent... So there is huge pressure for yuan depreciation," said Haiyan Li Labbe, greater China analyst for fund manager Carmignac in Paris.

"I personally don't expect another sharp depreciation like in August because that will really create another round of financial turmoil, but I think there will be gradual depreciation."

MSCI's main emerging market stocks index was causing concerns too. A fresh 1.3 percent drop saw it fall for an eighth day running and put it track for its worst week since September.

Beatings for China and Brazil to Russia , Poland and South Africa have seen it slump almost 30 percent since late April and with the Fed likely to hike U.S. rates next week, economists are not sure what will halt the pressure.

Johannesburg's main index dropped more than 2 percent on Friday before a slight recovery, as jittery investors continued to pull out after Wednesday's shock dismissal of the country's finance minister Nhlanhla Nene.

Banks, which are most at risk if South Africa's credit rating is downgraded to junk, which many investors now think is on the cards, bore the brunt of the moves with Barclays Africa plummeting nearly 20 percent.

The other key focus of the day was a meeting of Russia's central bank. It is expected to keep its rates steady, but there were some outside bets for a move.

The 7-year low in oil prices and western sanctions are hammering its economy while the fall in the rouble is also ratcheting up inflation pressures.

"The CBR (Russian central bank) is between a rock and a hard place again," Dmitry Polevoy, chief economist for Russia & CIS at ING.

"A further drop in domestic demand, re-emerged disinflation and no material risks seen by the CBR from the Turkish sanctions could allow for a 50 basis point rate cut after a pause," he added.

Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg

on year

Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 824.00 +9.70 +1.19 -13.84

Czech Rep 968.98 -5.42 -0.56 +2.35

Poland 1919.82 -5.90 -0.31 -17.10

Hungary 23869.68 +101.08 +0.43 +43.50

Romania 7018.11 -134.04 -1.87 -0.92

Greece 637.59 +2.77 +0.44 -22.83

Russia 834.89 -12.21 -1.44 +5.59

South Africa 46284.98 -44.58 -0.10 +5.27

Turkey 76394.46 +1161.67 +1.54 -10.88

China 3457.73 +12.33 +0.36 +6.90

India 26169.41 +23.74 +0.09 -4.84

Currencies Latest Prev Local Local

close currency currency

% change % change

in 2015

Czech Rep 27.01 27.02 +0.04 +2.37

Poland 4.27 4.27 -0.01 +0.40

Hungary 310.56 310.51 -0.02 +1.90

Romania 4.46 4.45 -0.06 +0.57

Serbia 121.30 121.13 -0.14 +0.04

Russia 66.88 66.30 -0.86 -13.20

Kazakhstan 307.50 307.51 +0.00 -40.57

Ukraine 23.95 23.36 -2.48 -34.16

South Africa 14.47 14.45 -0.14 -20.06

Kenya 102.10 102.10 -0.00 -11.51

Israel 3.88 3.87 -0.17 +0.35

Turkey 2.89 2.91 +0.81 -19.22

China 6.40 6.40 -0.01 -3.03

India 66.51 66.45 -0.09 -5.24

Brazil 3.87 3.87 -0.03 -31.32

Mexico 16.53 16.57 +0.25 -10.81

Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index

Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 418 -2 .01 6 80.87 1

All data taken from Reuters at #N/A *The record could not be found GMT. Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S. close at 2130 GMT.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jus35t

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/weh36s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jun28s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Editing by Toby Chopra)