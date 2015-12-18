LONDON Dec 18 Emerging equities slipped on Friday but remained on course to end the week up about 2.4 percent, whilst the Kazakh tenge fell to a new record low, continuing its recent slide on weak oil prices.

The benchmark emerging equity index fell 0.8 percent as weak fundamentals and low commodity prices reasserted themselves in the wake of Wednesday's 25 basis-point rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The index was however on course to end a three-week run of losses.

"This is the price action we should expect," said Thomas Harr, head of emerging market research at Danske Bank.

"The Fed move was in line with expectations, which removed some uncertainty. But now we are back focusing on other things in emerging markets like the collapse in oil prices and the negative stories in places like Brazil and South Africa."

Chinese mainland shares were up about 0.3 percent but most other Asian stock markets sold off, with Indonesia down 1.9 percent, Hong Kong down 0.5 percent and Korea down 0.13 percent.

Russian stocks slid more than 2 percent as oil prices headed for their third weekly loss.

A rebound in the Chinese yuan led Asian currencies higher, with the People's Bank of China intervening to lift the currency off new 4-1/2-year lows.

The yuan has suffered 10 straight sessions of weakness against the dollar through to Thursday, its longest streak on record.

"Over the next one to two months we should see modest pressure on emerging market currencies led by China," said Harr, citing the risk of further Fed rate hikes and the fact that oil was trading close to its lowest level since 2009.

Oil producers' currencies remained under pressure, with the Kazakh tenge, floated earlier this year, falling 3.6 percent to a record low. The central bank blamed a 15 percent fall in Brent crude prices this month, after OPEC decided not to cut production.

The tenge is down almost 50 percent this year against the dollar.

Other emerging currencies mostly firmed up, however, with the South African rand up 1 percent and the Russian rouble gaining 0.2 percent as the dollar eased against a basket of major currencies.

The rouble is on course however to post its fourth straight weekly loss.

The Argentine peso fell more than 26 percent on Thursday, its biggest one-day loss in decades, after the government floated the currency.

Commenting on the float, Simon Quijano-Evans, chief EM strategist at Commerzbank, said the short-term implications for inflation were dire.

"But the accompanying changes to export taxation will enable numerous sectors in Argentina to start competing worldwide... and eventually helping calm the FX backdrop," he added.

Nigeria's naira hit new lows in the parallel market on Thursday after the central bank advised more restrictions on dollar spending limits on credit cards.

The International Monetary Fund expressed concern about a debate in the Ukrainian parliament that effectively amounted to a rejection of the government's proposal for a new tax code and budget for 2016. These reforms are key if the country is to keep receiving IMF bailout funds.

