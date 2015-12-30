LONDON Dec 30 Emerging equities racked up a third day of losses on Wednesday and Russia's rouble hit a new 2015 low, reflecting investors' waning risk appetite with many assets in line for steep annual falls.

MSCI's broadest emerging market index fell 0.5 percent to a one-week low, on track for an annual loss of more than 16 percent in its third year in the red. Many bourses in Asia ended their day on a sour note while in Russia dollar-denominated stocks stumbled 1.5 percent and their rouble peers lost 0.2 percent.

Oil prices falling by some two percent added to the pressure for Russia's rouble, which weakened 1.2 percent against the dollar after hitting a fresh 2015 low, and is on track for a more than 20 percent decline over the course of the year.

South Africa's rand weakened 0.7 percent against the greenback before November trade data forecast to show a narrowing trade deficit after an unexpectedly large one in October sent the currency to what were then record lows.

The rand is on track for an annual decline of 25 percent in its fifth year of losses, while Turkey's lira - down 0.2 percent on the day - looks to end its third year in the red 20 percent weaker against the dollar.

Bourses in Prague, Budapest and Bucharest all fell at least 0.25 percent while stocks in Warsaw traded flat. However, Hungary's main index looked to be one of the main gainers of the year across emerging markets, up 44 percent since the start of the year.

Currencies across the region traded flat to slightly lower against the euro on the day, though the Czech crown looked on track for a 2.3 percent rise on the year and the Polish zloty and the Hungarian forint for annual gains of around 1.1 percent.

In Ukraine, Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko said the government planned to pursue talks with Russia in January over a $3 billion Eurobond, which matured on Dec. 20 and is part of the debt earmarked by Kiev for restructuring to shore up its war-torn economy. Russia has refused to accept these terms and threatened to take Ukraine to court.

Yaresko also said she had doubts the International Monetary Fund would approve all the changes adopted by parliament in the 2016 state budget, a condition to secure the next tranche of financial aid for Kiev.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)