LONDON Dec 30 Emerging equities racked up a
third day of losses on Wednesday and Russia's rouble hit a new
2015 low, reflecting investors' waning risk appetite with many
assets in line for steep annual falls.
MSCI's broadest emerging market index fell 0.5
percent to a one-week low, on track for an annual loss of more
than 16 percent in its third year in the red. Many bourses in
Asia ended their day on a sour note while in Russia
dollar-denominated stocks stumbled 1.5 percent and their rouble
peers lost 0.2 percent.
Oil prices falling by some two percent added to the pressure
for Russia's rouble, which weakened 1.2 percent against the
dollar after hitting a fresh 2015 low, and is on track for a
more than 20 percent decline over the course of the year.
South Africa's rand weakened 0.7 percent against the
greenback before November trade data forecast to show a
narrowing trade deficit after an unexpectedly large one in
October sent the currency to what were then record lows.
The rand is on track for an annual decline of 25 percent in
its fifth year of losses, while Turkey's lira - down 0.2 percent
on the day - looks to end its third year in the red 20 percent
weaker against the dollar.
Bourses in Prague, Budapest and Bucharest all fell at least
0.25 percent while stocks in Warsaw traded flat. However,
Hungary's main index looked to be one of the main gainers of the
year across emerging markets, up 44 percent since the start of
the year.
Currencies across the region traded flat to slightly lower
against the euro on the day, though the Czech crown looked on
track for a 2.3 percent rise on the year and the Polish zloty
and the Hungarian forint for annual gains of around 1.1 percent.
In Ukraine, Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko said the
government planned to pursue talks with Russia in January over a
$3 billion Eurobond, which matured on Dec. 20 and is part of the
debt earmarked by Kiev for restructuring to shore up its
war-torn economy. Russia has refused to accept these terms and
threatened to take Ukraine to court.
Yaresko also said she had doubts the International Monetary
Fund would approve all the changes adopted by parliament in the
2016 state budget, a condition to secure the next tranche of
financial aid for Kiev.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)