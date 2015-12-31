(There will be no London-based emerging markets report on
By Sujata Rao
LONDON Dec 31 Emerging currencies mostly
retreated against the dollar on Thursday, led by a 1 percent
fall in the Russian rouble on the last trading day of 2015, a
year that is closing with double-digit losses for many emerging
assets.
MSCI's emerging equity index inched 0.2 percent
higher thanks to gains on some Asian bourses but it is down 17
percent in 2015, its fifth straight year of underperformance
versus developed indexes as developing countries bore the brunt
of a growth slowdown, a commodity price slump and the rising
dollar.
Across most asset classes, emerging markets fared worse than
their developed counterparts:
tmsnrt.rs/1Ml1UzG
link.reuters.com/jus35t
"Over the past year, outright long USD would have been the
best exposure from a top-down perspective," RBC told clients.
"EM currencies and U.S. (junk bonds) were the main side-effects
of a strong dollar and lower commodities ... We will also be
watching contagion from high yield spread widening into high
grade and EM dollar sovereign as well as EM corporate bonds."
Chinese mainland stocks were among the few to buck the
trend, overcoming a mid-year collapse to end 2015 almost 10
percent higher, beating Wall Street . The yuan
weakened on Thursday and wound up the year with a record yearly
loss of 4.7 percent to the dollar.
India, an investor favourite, nevertheless posted its first
yearly equity decline since 2011 .
Oil prices hovering around $36 a barrel continued to inflict
pain on energy exporters, notably the Gulf states and Russia.
The rouble tumbled one percent to a new one-year low,
standing only 7 percent off last December's record low
while the recent losses pushed Moscow stocks, one of this year's
stronger performers, into the red in dollar terms.
In the Gulf, Saudi Arabia has unveiled big spending cuts and
tax increases in response to oil's tumble, a move that may give
investors more confidence in the kingdom's ability to ride out
the tough times. The Saudi bourse was flat on Thursday, bucking
the lossmaking trend in Dubai and Qatar .
But Riyadh has lost 17 percent this year, failing to live up
to expectations generated by a partial opening to foreigners.
Energy importers are benefiting, with Turkey's trade deficit
narrowing 49 percent year-on-year in November and
South Africa's trade balance swinging into surplus. But the lira
eased 0.3 percent for an annual loss of 20 percent.
The South African rand retreated 0.3 percent to two-week
lows versus the dollar while benchmark bond yields rose
around 10 bps
On sovereign dollar bonds, the EMBI Global index showed
average yield spreads widening one basis point to 443 bps over
Treasuries, standing around 40 bps wider than end-2014 for a 1
percent return.
Ukraine has been the top performing bond market this year,
thanks to a generous debt restructuring. Other unexpected
winners were Russia, Argentina and Venezuela while Brazil was
bottom with 13 percent losses (link.reuters.com/bub37v).
Ukraine's bonds will be in focus in early-2016 following the
expiry on Wednesday of a 10-day grace period on a $3 billion
debt owed to Russia. Ukraine has called a moratorium on the bond
while Russia has threatened to sue in British courts.
Central Europe is ending the year on a mixed note; its
currencies have performed better than emerging peers, while the
Budapest equity index has returned over 30 percent in dollar
terms .
But political worries are growing after eurosceptic PiS
party took power in October elections in regional powerhouse
Poland.
